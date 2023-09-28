Vivienne Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel Headed to Amazon, Releases Teaser

Vivienne Medrano’s Hazbin Hotel is officially coming to Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and as later confirmed by Amazon, Hazbin Hotel has received a two-season order, with A24 producing. The series is based on a 2019 animated pilot by Medrano that proved immensely popular. Additionally, Prime Video posted a teaser on its YouTube account, which you can watch below.

In terms of plot, Hazbin Hotel focuses on Charlie, a princess of Hell who begins attempting to rehabilitate demons to solve the realm’s overpopulation crisis. She opens the titular hotel in hopes of having her guests move to Heaven later. This earns her a lot of skepticism from her fellow denizens of the underworld, though with help from an entity called Radio Demon, Charlie is able to make her dream a reality.

Outside of Hazbin Hotel, Medrano, who is also known as Vivziepop, has a popular YouTube channel on which posts animations. Her most recognizable work on the platform is likely Helluva Boss, which has received millions of views. You can also watch the pilot and various other materials related to the series on her channel. In terms of the Prime Video series, Medrano will serve as executive producer alongside Joel Kuwahara and Dana Tafoya-Cameron. She’ll also direct all the episodes of the show.

To me, Hazbin Hotel looks like a genuinely interesting animated series, and I’m excited to watch it when it hits in January. Following the end of Infinity Train and Steven Universe, I’ve been really craving a good animated watch, and I feel like the show has exactly the vibe I’m looking for. Prime Video has also done a great job with its animated shows in the past, with Invincible being one of my favorite titles in recent memory.

Hazbin Hotel Season 1 is slated for January 2024.