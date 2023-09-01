Volition Shares Final Message With Fans Following Closure

Red Faction and Saints Row series developer Volition has shared one last message to fans following the announcement that it would be closing its doors yesterday. This new, separate letter is a more personal note to those who have followed the studio’s work for the last 30 years. It’s a touching note that both celebrates the company’s legacy and serves as a final farewell.

“Thirty years of making games,” the note begins. “There are only a handful of studios in the industry that have been around for 30 years, and we took a lot of pride over Volition being one of them.”

Volition is perhaps best known for titles like Saints Row and Red Faction, but the note recalls other noteworthy projects like Descent and FreeSpace. More than that, though, the studio uses this final goodbye to talk about its most important feature: its staff.

“To start, we know there wouldn’t be a studio without the people in it. While it may sound cliched, as those who have worked at Volition can attest, it truly is a huge family. Volition started with a team that had a vision for how to make the kinds of games others couldn’t and infused that confidence throughout the entire company. We assembled an incredibly talented group of artists, storytellers, and creators who together built a culture that attracted top quality people who truly cared for each other.”

Volition’s final message continues: “Time progressed, people naturally came and went (and very often returned again!), but the people were always what made Volition truly special. Do all developers feel the same? We know they do, but in this case there truly was a unique culture of people that cared about each other like family, combined with the will to create some of the most unique games ever created. Thank you so much to every Volitionite who has ever worked here. You are what made this the magical place it was to work at, and we can never say enough about how much you have meant to us over these 30 years.”

Volition ends its final message by thanking the fans who took the time to play its games. While it acknowledges that not all of its games have impressed, the studio is appreciative of those who still stuck by regardless of its successes and failures.

“We’ve loved your enthusiasm every step of the way, even those times when you wish we had (or hadn’t!) gone a certain way with a Saints Row or Red Faction or Descent. You are why we kept making these games, and those of us that have been part of the Volition family will be eternally grateful. Farewell.”