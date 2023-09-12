Wasteland Meets Disco Elysium CRPG Broken Roads Gets Release Date

Upcoming CRPG Broken Roads, which looks like a cross between Wasteland and Disco Elysium, officially has a release date.

On X, the official account for Broken Roads posted that the game would officially release on Nov. 14 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The announcement was posted alongside a quick teaser for the game, which showcases its post-apocalyptic Australia setting and the tough decisions players will find themselves having to make in the title. The post promised more information about the CRPG would be coming soon.

❗️RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT❗️ The wait is almost over, Broken Roads will be releasing on PC, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S on November 14th! Additional platform info coming soon! 🎮#trailer #indiegame @ID_Xbox pic.twitter.com/FoLruxDWZL — Broken Roads (@BrokenRoadsGame) September 12, 2023

Broken Roads is definitely an indie game that’s gotten our attention. Developed by Drop Bear Bytes and published by Versus Evil, the title is a mix of things I genuinely love. In general, the game seems to take a lot of inspiration from post-apocalyptic fiction like the Wasteland franchise and Mad Max, with the party system seeming particularly drawn from the former of those two. However, the developers have also talked a lot about the “Moral Compass” system in Broken Roads, which essentially reacts to choices made by the players and maps their position on such axes as humanism, utilitarianism, Machiavellianism, and nihilism. That specific feature makes the game feel a lot like Disco Elysium, which put an emphasis on choice and the philosophical ideas underpinning those choices.

Right now, the CRPG is in something of a renaissance. While the genre had seemingly waned in popularity for several years, the recent successful releases of games like Baldur’s Gate 3 have proven that there’s an appetite for deep, tactical RPGs. As such, if Broken Roads lives up to the legacy of the games it’s drawing from, I can easily see myself and other RPG lovers sinking dozens of hours into it.

Broken Roads releases on Nov. 14.