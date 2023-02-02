Atomic Heart, arriving soon, is an FPS that tasks you with tackling a robot uprising in 1950s Soviet Russia. It is finally set to launch on February 21, 2023 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. But what are the preorder bonuses for ordering Atomic Heart right now?

Any Atomic Heart Preorder Comes with Two Weapon Skins, but There Are No Store-Exclusive Bonuses

Sometimes, specific retailers offer exclusive preorder bonuses if you order with them. Atomic Heart is not one of those games — no matter where you preorder it, you should get the Swede Weapon Skin and the Electro Weapon Skin for your character’s axe and gun. Will they do more damage? No, but they’ll give those weapons a snazzy-looking gold facelift.

However, there are several different editions of the game available to order, if you’re prepared to pay extra. Here’s what you can get your hands on, and if you preorder any of them, you’ll get the Swede Weapon Skin and the Electro Weapon Skin as well.

Atomic Heart: Standard Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Available physically and digitally on console and digitally on PC, this is the basic game. The console version is available pretty much everywhere (Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, etc.), while the PC version is only on Steam.

Price: $59.99 on PC, $69.99 on console

Atomic Heart: Gold Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Available digitally on console and PC, this contains the base Atomic Heart game and the Atomic Pass, the game’s season pass.

Price: $89.99 on PC, $99.99 on console

Atomic Heart: Premium Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Another digital-only version, this features the base Atomic Heart game, the Atomic Pass, the Golden Age Weapon Skin pack, and a digital art book.

Price: $99.99 on PC, $109.99 on console

Atomic Heart: Limited Edition (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

This physical-only bundle is available exclusively from publisher Focus Entertainment’s store. The console version comes with a disc, while the PC version includes a Steam code.

Aside from the game (and the preorder weapon skins), it includes the following:

The game’s official SteelBook

A metal poster representing Left – one of the iconic robot twins of Atomic Heart – and coming with a magnetic mount to best display it

– and coming with a magnetic mount to best display it A 262-page art book in English: the story of the game’s creation illustrated by the art team at Mundfish

Price: $99.99 on PC and console

The limited edition doesn’t contain the Atomic Pass, so you’re paying $30+ extra for the SteelBook, poster, and art book.

So, everyone who preorders should get two weapon skins, and if you want anything on top of that, you should take a look at the various versions. In addition to coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 21, Atomic Heart is also coming to Game Pass on release day.

That’s everything you need to know about preorder bonuses for the various editions of Atomic Heart.