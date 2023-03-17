Resident Evil 4 Remake arrives on March 24th, plunging floppy-haired, wise-cracking ex-cop Leon Kennedy into danger on a whole other continent to Raccoon City. If you haven’t already snapped it up you might be wondering just what are the pre-order bonuses or Resident Evil 4 Remake?

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Resident Evil 4 Remake are Digital, But Some are PlayStation-Exclusive

However, you’ve got a bigger decision than which platform to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake on. Why? Because there are several different versions of the game. Here are all the different editions, including the pre-orders you can nab.

Standard Edition ($59.99)

This edition is available digitally and physically on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and digitally on PC. Purchasing this edition will get you the following:

The game

Attaché Case: ‘Gold’ downloadable content (pre-order bonus)

Charm: ‘Handgun Ammo’ downloadable content (pre-order bonus)

Mini Soundtrack downloadable content (PlayStation 4 and 5 pre-order bonus)

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

This edition is available digitally across all platforms and includes:

The game

Mini Soundtrack downloadable content (PlayStation 4 and 5 pre-order bonus)

Attaché Case: ‘Classic’ (pre-order bonus)

Attaché Case: ‘Gold’ downloadable content (pre-order bonus)

Charm: ‘Green Herb’ downloadable content (pre-order bonus)

Charm: ‘Handgun Ammo’ downloadable content (pre-order bonus)

Leon & Ashley Costumes: ‘Casual’

Leon & Ashley Costumes: ‘Romantic’

Leon Costume & Filter: ‘Hero’

Leon Costume & Filter: ‘Villain’

Leon Accessory: ‘Sunglasses (Sporty)’

Deluxe Weapon: ‘Sentinel Nine’

Deluxe Weapon: ‘Skull Shaker’

‘Original Ver.’ Soundtrack Swap

Treasure Map: Expansion

With the Deluxe Edition you get two extra pre-order bonuses, alternate costumes, and more. For an extra $10 that’s not a bad deal, and being able to switch to the original game’s soundtrack is a cool feature. The same soundtrack swap option featured in the previous two remakes and it was fun to replay the game with it enabled.

Right now there’s no option to upgrade from the Standard to Deluxe Edition. But, going by the Resident Evil 2 remake, an upgrade could be made available later.

The Deluxe Edition is, according to Capcom’s site, also available as a physical edition with a redeemable code. However, we’ve yet to find any retailers selling a boxed version of it.

Collector’s Edition:

This edition is can be ordered from Capcom’s website, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Sorry, PC Resi fans.

The game in a steelbook case.

An artbook (physical)

A map (physical)

A Leon Kennedy figurine (physical).

Based on previous figures, the Leon Kennedy figure should be around 12 inches tall. This collector’s edition is, however, sold out everywhere apart from Capcom’s website. GameStop reportedly canceled all in-store orders of it, though online orders remained untouched.

Are There Any Retailer-Exclusive Pre-Order Bonuses?

Those are all the editions and their associated bonuses. But are there any retailer-exclusive pre-order bonuses or bonus content? Unfortunately not.

Best Buy was originally offering a steelbook, but that offer has finished, at least online. That may be because the steelbook was, apparently in error, also listed separately from the game itself, priced at $9.99. The steelbook on offer was different from the one included in the Collector’s Edition, too. However, some people were apparently able to order one, which explains why that steelbook, minus the game, has been listed for $79.99 on eBay.

If you’re in the UK, Game is selling a steelbook version of Resident Evil 4 Remake, game included. The steelbook they’re offering is different to both Best Buy’s steelbook and the Collector’s Edition steelbook. It’s the same price as the regular edition and can be ordered here.

So, wherever you pre-order Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll get at least two pieces of cosmetic in-game content — four if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition or Collector’s Edition. And if you’re wondering why we haven’t mentioned the Xbox One version, that’s because there isn’t one. The game is hitting PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S but isn’t getting an Xbox One release.