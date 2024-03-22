What Does Age Do in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

One of the very first things you’ll need to do when you start up Dragon’s Dogma 2 is enter your age just as you’re creating your character. But why? If you’re wondering why you need to enter your age in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Does Your Age Matter in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

To cut right to the chase, no, the age that you input in Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not matter. I’ve played through the entire game and have not encountered a single instance where the number I put in at the start of the game has affected anything. This is most likely a role-playing tidbit that Capcom has inserted into the game to help with you getting invested in your character.

It is worth noting, though, that the minimum age you can input is 18. After that, you can pretty much go as high as you want. You can input your actual age if you want your Arisen to be more like you in real life, or just go for whatever number you think would best suit your protagonist.

For instance, going with an 18 year-old Arisen might cause you to feel like your character is meant to be a bit more naive and inexperienced, while going for an older Arisen might give the impression that they’re wiser and less impulsive. The choice is completely up to you. This won’t affect anything in the game at all, so feel free to go with whatever number you’re most comfortable with.

Of course, you’ll still get to choose how old or young your character looks once you get into the creator tool. For maximum immersion, you’ll likely want to make your character look like whatever age you’ve picked for them.

And that’s everything you need to know about the age mechanic in Dragon’s Dogma 2.