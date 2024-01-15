Final Fantasy XIV is a truly impressive MMO experience that gives even the titan World of Warcraft a run for its money. The game has now expanded its free trial for new players to try out. So, what is included in the expanded Final Fantasy XIV free trial?

What’s In the Expanded Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial?

With the freshly expanded Final Fantasy XIV free trial, you’ll now be able to play all the way through to level 70 with no restrictions. You’ll not have to worry about the pressure of playing through on a time limit as all the content up to level 70 is completely subscription-free. This means you’ll be able to play through at your own pace so that you can take your time, enjoy the story, and soak in all that Eorzea has to offer!

You’ll have access to and be able to play through the content of the base game A Realm Reborn, the Heavensward Expansion, and the epic Stormblood expansion. That is several hundred hours of story content, side missions, dungeons, and raids that you can experience without having to pay a dime. You’ll also be able to create and customize your character fully using any of the available races. There will be 16 different jobs for you to be able to choose from and enjoy, and each of these can be learned and leveled on one character.

If you’re worried that you’ll be restricted from playing with friends as a free trial player, that’s understandable. Luckily, Square Enix thinks any restrictions like that are unreasonable, so you’ll be able to party up and play with friends without any restrictions, aside from content above level 70 or outside or past the Stormblood expansion, which is very reasonable.

The Final Fantasy XIV story is absolutely worth playing through – just keep in mind A Realm Reborn is pretty dated and a bit all over the place when it comes to its story. Don’t let it put you off, though, as it builds up the characters and backstories that really come to life in Heavensward and onwards. All the expansions have super cool content and very compelling storylines that are worth sticking it out for.

If you’ve ever thought about giving Final Fantasy XIV a try, there is no better time than now with the nicely juiced-up free trial. I would highly recommend giving it a go but just make sure you take your time, read the text for the story missions, and enjoy playing through at your own pace. I hope to see you all in Eorzea soon!