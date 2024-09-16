Image Credit: Bethesda
What Is Kaos Based On?

It might seem obvious.
|

Published: Sep 15, 2024 10:25 pm

Kaos is one of Netflix’s most unique series in some time. From the creator of The End of the Fucking World, Kaos had lots of hype and it appears it was justified. If you’re now tuning into the series and wondering where the story comes from, here’s what to know.

What Is Netflix’s Kaos Series Based On?

Jeff Goldlbum in Netflix's Kaos, looking worried.

Kaos is based on Egyptian Mythology but with a modern-day spin. The series is not drawing from any book as its source material, instead the mythology as a whole as it has been retold throughout time.

While there are some obvious changes to the mythology given the modern-day setting, all of the key players are still around most notably Zeus and Hades whose rivalry fuels the core plot playing out in the Netflix show.

Egyptian Mythology tells the story of 12 Olympians who were gods living on Mount Olympus. Many of these 12 historic figures show up in Kaos, but it isn’t just the Olympians, Kaos also features other figures from mythology like Medusa, Prometheus, and many more.

Here’s a look at all of the key players in the show and who presents them on screen:

CharacterActor
ZeusJeff Goldblum
HeraJanet McTeer
Stephan DillanePrometheus
DionysusNabhaan Rizwan
OrpheusKillian Scott
CaeneusMisia Butler
Pious AgathaSusan Wooldridge
HadesDavid Thewlis
PoseidonCliff Curtis
AriLeila Farzad
Hippolyta IISelina Jones
MedusaDebi Mazar
PersephoneRakie Ayola
CharonRamon Tikaram

There is no word regarding a second season of Kaos, however, should one be made we’d expect there to be more figures from Greek Mythology displayed on screen than what we received in the initial run. Given the success that the show has had, a second season does look like a big possibility.

If you haven’t checked out the series yet then you can binge through all of Kaos season one on Netflix right now.

