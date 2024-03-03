What Is the Max Level in FF7 Rebirth?

Get ready to fight your way through the world of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth because there are plenty of opponents to deal with. But just how strong can players get by the endgame? Here’s what you need to know about reaching the max level in FF7 Rebirth.

In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the maximum level that controllable characters could reach was 50. It was a grind to reach that cap in the earlier game and that, at least, remains true in FF7 Rebirth. Get ready to grind for days if you want to hit the peak level for this sequel.

What is the Level Cap in FF7 Rebirth?

The max level for FF7 Rebirth is level 70, a whole 20 levels higher than the previous game. For both games in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy so far, Cloud does not start off at level 1. While in the first game, he starts at level 7, in FF7 Rebirth he will start at level 15. It’s a bit of a boost to help you get started, although I wonder if some players are disappointed with the fact that they don’t have the challenge of starting at level 1.

Unless players want to spend 90% of the game grinding to level up, playing the game at a harder level will provide more XP from battles. Easy mode is not really for those who want to hit the max level, as it is designed more to make sure you enjoy the story and less for the challenges and achievements.

