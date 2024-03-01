How to Change Party Members in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

We’ve all got our favorite characters in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth and want to know how to add them to our battle party. While not all characters are available all the time, you do have some control over the three active party members when you head into combat, so here’s how to change party members in FF7 Rebirth.

How Parties Work in FF7 Rebirth

You can have up to three active party members at any given time in FF7 Rebirth chosen from the characters who are currently traveling with you. The fighters you actively control during combat are referred to as the “frontline” party members, while the other characters traveling with your party will be designated as “backline.” Backline party members will still be present during combat, but you won’t be able to assign their actions the way you can with your active party members. You’ll also have a designated Leader who you take control of at the start of combat.

How to Switch Your Current Party Members in FF7 Rebirth

The menus in FF7 Rebirth aren’t always the most straightforward, and it can be a bit tricky to figure out just how to swap out your party members in the game. While there is a menu option named “Party,” you can’t actually switch the current party members from there. The Party menu simply lets you review the stats, resistances, and skills for each party member.

Instead, you’ll want to go to the Combat Settings option to view and change your FF7 Rebirth party makeups. Here, you’ll be able to toggle between three pre-made parties using the L1 and R1 buttons. You’ll also be able to swap different characters into your party, with active members being highlighted in white.

To switch party members in FF7 Rebirth, hit the Edit Party button (the square button on your PS5 controller). This will bring you to a screen where you can change your frontline (active) and backline party members. To swap in a backline character, click on that character’s photo, then select the mainline party member you want to replace. Hit the confirm button, and the characters will switch roles.

Once you have the party how you like it, you’ll hit the back button to return to the Combat Settings screen. Here, you’ll see the changes you made and be able to choose your newly edited party as your current active party build.

If you’re looking for more, check out our complete map of the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth.