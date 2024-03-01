Category:
How to Change Party Members in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

You can change your party members in FF7 Rebirth, but it's not the most intuitive process
Switching Party Members in FF7 Rebirth Cloud Tifa and Aerith
Screenshot by The Escapist

We’ve all got our favorite characters in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth and want to know how to add them to our battle party. While not all characters are available all the time, you do have some control over the three active party members when you head into combat, so here’s how to change party members in FF7 Rebirth.

How Parties Work in FF7 Rebirth

Where to Switch Your Party in FF7 Rebirth.
Screenshot by The Escapist

You can have up to three active party members at any given time in FF7 Rebirth chosen from the characters who are currently traveling with you. The fighters you actively control during combat are referred to as the “frontline” party members, while the other characters traveling with your party will be designated as “backline.” Backline party members will still be present during combat, but you won’t be able to assign their actions the way you can with your active party members. You’ll also have a designated Leader who you take control of at the start of combat.

How to Switch Your Current Party Members in FF7 Rebirth

An image showing Tifa next to a list of her skills in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth as part of an article on how to swap party members in the game.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The menus in FF7 Rebirth aren’t always the most straightforward, and it can be a bit tricky to figure out just how to swap out your party members in the game. While there is a menu option named “Party,” you can’t actually switch the current party members from there. The Party menu simply lets you review the stats, resistances, and skills for each party member.

Instead, you’ll want to go to the Combat Settings option to view and change your FF7 Rebirth party makeups. Here, you’ll be able to toggle between three pre-made parties using the L1 and R1 buttons. You’ll also be able to swap different characters into your party, with active members being highlighted in white.

An image showing Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth as part of an article on how to switch party members in the game.
Screenshot by The Escapist

To switch party members in FF7 Rebirth, hit the Edit Party button (the square button on your PS5 controller). This will bring you to a screen where you can change your frontline (active) and backline party members. To swap in a backline character, click on that character’s photo, then select the mainline party member you want to replace. Hit the confirm button, and the characters will switch roles.

Once you have the party how you like it, you’ll hit the back button to return to the Combat Settings screen. Here, you’ll see the changes you made and be able to choose your newly edited party as your current active party build.

If you’re looking for more, check out our complete map of the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth.

related content
Read Article Should You Choose Active or Classic Combat in FF7 Rebirth?
Active or Classic Combat Style for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Choose Active or Classic Combat in FF7 Rebirth?
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to Make Universe in Infinite Craft
Universe in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Universe in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 1, 2024
Read Article All Chocobo Types & Where to Find Them in FF7 Rebirth
FF7 Rebirth Cloud and Chocobo
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Chocobo Types & Where to Find Them in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 1, 2024
