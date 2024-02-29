Category:
Full Grasslands Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:54 pm
Image Source: Square Enix

The first region in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth is the Grasslands, which features the little town of Kalm, so for those who’ve just arrived there, here’s a full map of the place, including all the locations, intel, caches, Chocobo Stops, and more that you can find there.

A Map of Every Location, Intel, Cache, & Chocobo Stop in the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth

I’ve included several maps below of the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth that shows off everything you might want or need to collect there. In total, there’s a lot to get, and navigating the Grasslands isn’t too difficult. If you’re still early in the game, you’ll need to get Piko from Bill’s Chocobo Ranch to get into the marsh area to get some little things. Otherwise, it’s possible to get pretty much everything on this map early into the game, though there are a few quests that don’t open up until later.

A map showing the Grasslands Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, with all of the locations for intel, chocobo stops, caches, and more.
In total, there are the following things to do, not including quests or Queen’s Blood matches, in the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth that are on the maps above:

  • 6 Remnawave Towers
  • 18 Combat Assignments
  • 3 Divine Intel/Summon Crystals
  • 6 Lifesprings/Expedition Intel
  • 4 Protorelics/Phenomenon Intel
  • 1 Moghouse
  • 8 Chocobo Stops
  • 7 Caches

For getting all of those, you’ll get Party EXP as well as data that you can use to purchase Materia from Chadley. Those Materia are often extremely powerful and potent, so you’d do well to explore everything marked on those maps for the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth sooner rather than later.

And that’s a complete map of the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth.

If you’re looking for more, check out our guide for how to get into Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth.

