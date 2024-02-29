Where to Find Every Cache in the Grasslands Region in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

The Grasslands Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth serves as the first introduction players get to looking for Caches in the open world. As such, here’s a map of all the Caches in the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth.

A Map of Every Cache Location in the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth

In total, there are seven Caches in the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth. Two of those Caches are in the marsh region where you encounter the Midgardsormr, so you’ll need the chocobo from Bill’s Ranch to get those when the time comes.

I’ve circled on the map below the location of every Cache in the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth.

How Caches Work

Caches are, essentially, notable little spots dotted across a region in FF7 Rebirth where you can find chests containing various goodies and rewards. Strictly speaking, it’s optional to try and hunt down all the Caches, and some are harder to find than others. However, if you’re looking to fully complete the game and get the Platinum trophy, you’ll likely want to hunt them all down, even if just for bragging rights.

When you arrive at a Cache in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll be told how many chests are there for you to find. In general, they’re not too difficult to track down. If they’re not in plain sight, look around and see if they’re above or below you in some way. The game also often likes to hide them behind crates, so make sure to dispose of those when you see them.

Once you’ve found a Cache, you’ll be able to fast travel there when possible. If the icon for the Cache is still lit up, you’ve likely still got some treasure to find. How many chests are left will be indicated beside the name of the location. If it’s greyed out, you’ve found everything there. You’ll generally get rewards such as accessories or crafting materials from opening those treasures chests that you find at caches in FF7 Rebirth

