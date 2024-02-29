Category:
How to Get Into Thorin’s Card Shop in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Published: Feb 29, 2024 01:20 am
An image from Queen's Blood showing a puzzle in the game as part of a guide on how to play the card game.

In the Grasslands Region early on in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’re likely to stumble on “Thorin’s Card Shop,” which you’re unable to get into initially. As such, here’s how to get into Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth.

Jump To:

How to Enter Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth

This image shows a map of the Grasslands region in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, with a red circle showing where to find Thorin's shop as part of a guide to how to get inside.

You’ll unlock Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth as part of the “A Rare Card Lost” quest. Basically, you’ll talk to a bartender named Vash, who laments having lost his Queen’s Blood Chocobo & Moogle card to a player named Virgil. After you beat Virgil, he’ll tell you that Thorin has the card now. Head over to his shop and play him. He’s rank 3, and not specifically that hard to beat.

What Thorin’s Card Shop Sells

In general, merchants in FF7 Rebirth have relatively similar stocks, so at the start of the game, Thorin won’t have much except a few Booster Packs. By the end of the game, though, he’ll have a ton of great things. When I looked through his inventory in Chapter 12, he was selling the following:

  • Ifrit
  • Titan
  • Kujata
  • Odin
  • Phoenix
  • Alexander
  • Bahamut Arisen
  • Fat Chocobo
  • Terror of the Deep
  • QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers
  • QB Booster Pack: Ruffians
  • QB Booster Pack: Weird & Wicked
  • QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive
  • QB Booster Pack: High Seas Horror
  • QB Booster Pack: Uncanny Terrors
  • QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters
  • QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum
  • QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures
  • QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction
  • QB Booster Pack: Prehistoric Beasts
  • QB Booster Pack: Carnival of Carnage
  • QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards
  • QB Booster Pack: Chthonic Sentinels
  • QB Booster Pack: The Turks
  • QB Booster Pack: Endgame Baddies

Although you don’t have to buy them from Thorin, each of these packs goes a long way to collecting every Queen’s Blood card in FF7 Rebirth.

Read Article How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crafting System
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Queen’s Blood Card Carnival Puzzle Solutions in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth
An image from Queen's Blood showing a puzzle in the game as part of a guide on how to play the card game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Queen’s Blood Card Carnival Puzzle Solutions in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get All Summons in FF7 Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get All Summons in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 29, 2024
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.