How to Get Into Thorin’s Card Shop in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

In the Grasslands Region early on in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’re likely to stumble on “Thorin’s Card Shop,” which you’re unable to get into initially. As such, here’s how to get into Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth.
How to Enter Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth
You’ll unlock Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth as part of the “A Rare Card Lost” quest. Basically, you’ll talk to a bartender named Vash, who laments having lost his Queen’s Blood Chocobo & Moogle card to a player named Virgil. After you beat Virgil, he’ll tell you that Thorin has the card now. Head over to his shop and play him. He’s rank 3, and not specifically that hard to beat.
What Thorin’s Card Shop Sells
In general, merchants in FF7 Rebirth have relatively similar stocks, so at the start of the game, Thorin won’t have much except a few Booster Packs. By the end of the game, though, he’ll have a ton of great things. When I looked through his inventory in Chapter 12, he was selling the following:
- Ifrit
- Titan
- Kujata
- Odin
- Phoenix
- Alexander
- Bahamut Arisen
- Fat Chocobo
- Terror of the Deep
- QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers
- QB Booster Pack: Ruffians
- QB Booster Pack: Weird & Wicked
- QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive
- QB Booster Pack: High Seas Horror
- QB Booster Pack: Uncanny Terrors
- QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters
- QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum
- QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures
- QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction
- QB Booster Pack: Prehistoric Beasts
- QB Booster Pack: Carnival of Carnage
- QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards
- QB Booster Pack: Chthonic Sentinels
- QB Booster Pack: The Turks
- QB Booster Pack: Endgame Baddies
Although you don’t have to buy them from Thorin, each of these packs goes a long way to collecting every Queen’s Blood card in FF7 Rebirth.