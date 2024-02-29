How to Get Into Thorin’s Card Shop in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

In the Grasslands Region early on in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’re likely to stumble on “Thorin’s Card Shop,” which you’re unable to get into initially. As such, here’s how to get into Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Enter Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth

You’ll unlock Thorin’s Card Shop in FF7 Rebirth as part of the “A Rare Card Lost” quest. Basically, you’ll talk to a bartender named Vash, who laments having lost his Queen’s Blood Chocobo & Moogle card to a player named Virgil. After you beat Virgil, he’ll tell you that Thorin has the card now. Head over to his shop and play him. He’s rank 3, and not specifically that hard to beat.

What Thorin’s Card Shop Sells

In general, merchants in FF7 Rebirth have relatively similar stocks, so at the start of the game, Thorin won’t have much except a few Booster Packs. By the end of the game, though, he’ll have a ton of great things. When I looked through his inventory in Chapter 12, he was selling the following:

Ifrit

Titan

Kujata

Odin

Phoenix

Alexander

Bahamut Arisen

Fat Chocobo

Terror of the Deep

QB Booster Pack: Suppressive Strikers

QB Booster Pack: Ruffians

QB Booster Pack: Weird & Wicked

QB Booster Pack: Shut Up ‘n’ Drive

QB Booster Pack: High Seas Horror

QB Booster Pack: Uncanny Terrors

QB Booster Pack: Heavy Hitters

QB Booster Pack: Jungle Arcanum

QB Booster Pack: Chimerical Creatures

QB Booster Pack: Stranger Than Fiction

QB Booster Pack: Prehistoric Beasts

QB Booster Pack: Carnival of Carnage

QB Booster Pack: Ancient Stewards

QB Booster Pack: Chthonic Sentinels

QB Booster Pack: The Turks

QB Booster Pack: Endgame Baddies

Although you don’t have to buy them from Thorin, each of these packs goes a long way to collecting every Queen’s Blood card in FF7 Rebirth.