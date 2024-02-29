Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where to Find Every Grasslands Region Chocobo Stop in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:25 am
FF7 Rebirth Chocobos

The first area of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth is the Grasslands Region, and it’s there you’ll learn about Chocobo Stops for the first time, so here’s where to find all of them.

A Map of Every Chocobo Stop Location in the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth

In total, there are eight Chocobo Stops in the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth. You’ll unlock the ability to repair them after getting a Chocobo from Bill’s Ranch. None of the Chocobo Stops are in the marsh area of the Grasslands Region, so you’ll be able to get them before fighting the Midgardsormr.

I’ve circled on the maps below where you can find all the Chocobo Stops in the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth.

An image showing all the Chocobo Stops in the Grasslands region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.
An image showing all the Chocobo Stops in the Grasslands region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.
An image showing all the Chocobo Stops in the Grasslands region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.

How Chocobo Stops Work & What They Do

Chocobo Stops are, essentially, fast travel points in FF7 Rebirth. You can select them and travel to them, with the option of arriving either on foot or the back of your chocobo. In addition, you’re able to rest at the Chocobo Stops using a cushion to replenish your HP and MP. Overall, they’re useful locations and good places to stop by after a battle.

Normally, you’ll find Chocobo Stops by following young chocobos to them once you’re close enough to one. From there, you’ll hold down Y to pick the sign back up, restoring the stop in the process.

Although FF7 Rebirth does track how many Chocobo Stops you’ve activated and been to, there’s no actual trophy tied directly to them. Fixing them all is good from a completionist standpoint, but for the most part, you don’t have to sweat them if you’re having trouble finding one.

And that’s how to find all the Chocobo Stops in the Grasslands Region of FF7 Rebirth.

If you’re looking for more, here are our thoughts on FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
