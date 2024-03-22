Category:
What to Do in the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are tons of interesting little locales to discover in Dragon’s Dogma 2, though it may not always be immediately apparent what you need to do there. So if you’re wondering what to do in the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Nameless Village Location

First off, the Nameless Village is located to the east of Vermund in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and just north of the Eastern Forest. We’ve included a screenshot of the map down below to give you an idea of where to look.

a screenshot of the nameless village location in dragon's dogma 2

Once you’ve arrived, an NPC will tell you that there’s not much to do and you’re better off just turning around and heading back. But keep proceeding deeper in, and eventually one of the villagers will tell you to head up to the manor.

Once at the manor, you’ll meet a man proclaiming to be the Thief-Maister, who seems to reward you with a scroll that teaches you the ultimate Thief Vocation skill. However, there’s still more to do.

What to Do in the Nameless Village

If you thought getting that skill from the Thief-Maister was a little too easy, you’d be right. There’s actually another layer to the puzzle. Exit the manor and look to your right, and you’ll see a ladder leading down into a well in the ground.

Head down the ladder and you’ll find that you need to complete a Zelda-like dungeon puzzle in order to progress. The puzzle itself is actually quite simple, though it does require a bit of proper timing and platforming on your part. Once you reach the end of the dungeon, you’ll meet the real Thief-Maister, and be rewarded with another scroll that helps to complete your Thief Vocation.

One thing to note is that Brant will eventually give you a main story quest that requires you to come back to the Nameless Village to speak with the Thief-Maister. He’ll provide you with additional information about the false Sovran, so if you haven’t already accepted that quest from Brant, it may be worth holding off on coming to the Nameless Village for the time being to save yourself the extra trip.

As you head out, don’t forget to loot the chests for more gear and valuables along the way.

And that’s what you need to do in the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

