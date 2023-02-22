Hold on to your Poké Balls – we’ve got an incoming Pokémon Presents digital showcase scheduled for February 27, Pokémon Day. The showcase will last about 20 minutes and likely cover The Pokémon Company’s game-release plans for 2023 — but what, exactly, should you expect at this Pokémon Presents?

Pokémon Presents generally happen twice a year and cover Pokémon games almost exclusively. The last one took place on August 3, 2022. The president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, usually thanks fans for buying a game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in this case, and gives a brief little introduction. Then Takato Utsunomiya, the Chief Operating Officer and fashion guru, takes over narration. Using past showcases as a guide, I’ll break down the likely, unlikely, and Farfetch’d announcements Utsunomiya will make.

Foremost, we’re likely to see some sort of DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The first DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield was announced a couple months after launch and released seven months after the base game. We’re a bit further along this time around, but plenty of signs point to DLC incoming. First, there’s that grayed-out area on the top right of Paldea’s map that fans have speculated will be unlocked through DLC. Second, Pokémon leakers have uncovered some of the exclusive DLC Pokémon already. (If you don’t fear spoilers, check out Centro LEAKS on Twitter.) And finally, the previous DLC sold really well. I would also expect there to be more than one DLC pack, like how the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra DLCs released a few months apart.

Many fans have noted that Kalos, the France-inspired setting of Pokémon X and Y, and Scarlet and Violet’s Spain-like Paldea probably share borders like their real-world counterparts. Thus, many hope for the DLC to let us return to Kalos, which would make this the second Pokémon game to allow a revisit to a previous region since 1999’s Pokémon Gold and Silver. While I think it’s Farfetch’d that Utsunomiya will reveal the Kalos region as playable in its entirety, a trip to a part of southern Kalos wouldn’t surprise me.

We’re also likely to hear about more information on upcoming patches to Scarlet and Violet as the recent patch announcement stated: “We are planning further features and bug fixes for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet not listed in these patch notes.” Utsunomiya might tell us more about Pokémon Home access for Scarlet and Violet, which is slated for spring, as well.

Pokémon games have come out at a breakneck pace the last few years. However, I think it’s unlikely we’ll see Utsunomiya announce new games in the mainline series. This includes follow-ups to Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! and Legends: Arceus. Maybe it’s wishful thinking given Scarlet and Violet’s atrocious performance, but it feels far too early to announce a successive title, especially because I doubt The Pokémon Company wants to overshadow a DLC announcement.

Likewise, remakes have become a staple of The Pokémon Company’s release cycle. However, since Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl came out less than a year and a half ago, it’s quite Farfetch’d to expect a remake for Pokémon Black and White at the February 2023 Pokémon Presents, as the remakes have typically had about a four-year window between them.

Outside of the main series, Pokémon Unite will likely get another roster addition. The official Twitter account recently asked fans who their favorite Attacker is, leading speculation that the next reveal will be of that unit type and possibly tie in to Scarlet and Violet — a starter, maybe?

With the additions of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online, we’re likely to hear more about the future inclusion of Pokémon Trading Card Game. However, I think it’s unlikely that we’ll hear about games like Pokémon Red and Blue or Pokémon Emerald joining the service – at least for now – this soon after the initial announcement and with a chunk of the revealed games still unreleased. That said, I think it’s likely that Utsunomiya will speak more on Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2 for the service, as they were previously announced for a 2023 release. They might even shadow-drop during the presentation.

Mobile games Pokémon Café ReMix, Pokémon Masters EX, and Pokémon GO often receive small updates during Pokémon Presents, so I think it’s likely that one or all of them will get a brief mention this time around, too. New in-game events, additional game modes, more Pokémon to discover — that kind of thing. It’s Farfetch’d to expect Utsunomiya to whip out the fabled Pokémon Sleep and clip it to his finger, but maybe he’ll mention it and its rumored integration with Pokémon GO.

There have been rumors, however, of another Pokémon Mystery Dungeon title. It is likely we’ll see the return of a spinoff game, much like how they revealed New Pokémon Snap during a Pokémon Presents two years ago. Whether this will be a remake or an entirely new game, I lack the Future Sight to say.

Our lovely Deputy Editor here at The Escapist (hi, Marty) reminded me that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the full release of Detective Pikachu. A sequel for Nintendo Switch was announced back in 2019, which we’ve heard nothing of since. Mysterious! While unlikely, don’t be too surprised if we see Utsunomiya solve this mystery with a trailer.

That’s about it for what to expect from the February 2023 Pokémon Presents. In conclusion, look forward to seeing more updates and DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a new Pokémon Unite character, small updates for the other mobile games, and Utsunomiya’s next sleek outfit. And while there’s a high chance we’ll get another spinoff Pokémon game, don’t get your Pokéhopes up too high for a hypothetical Pokémon Legends: Serebii or for more Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch Online outside of Pokémon Stadium.

And definitely do not return to this article after February 27 to see how wrong I was.