What to Inscribe on the Wood During the Rite of Passage Quest in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 by Blizzard Entertainment lets us return to Sanctuary for a new adventure. One of the early quests you’ll run into in Diablo 4 involves a Rite of Passage to enter the first town of the game, Kyovashad. The guard on duty will tell you you can’t pass until you complete the rite. You’re faced with several choices of what to inscribe on a piece of wood to toss into the fire, so what should you choose? Here is what to inscribe on the Holy Cedar Tablet wood during the Rite of Passage quest in Diablo 4.

What to Inscribe on the Holy Cedar Tablet Wood in Diablo 4

When you go and interact with the Holy Cedar Tablets, you’ll have the following options to choose:

Inscribe “Fear” into the wood.

Inscribe “Anger” into the wood.

Inscribe “Pride” into the wood.

Inscribe “Greed” into the wood.

Inscribe nothing but scribbles into the wood.

The ritual is supposed to have you choosing your greatest sin and then inscribing it to throw it into the fire to cleanse you of your sin. Well, I’ve played all the classes, so I’ve come through this quest more than five times and have tried all of the options available to be carved into the wood.

I can say without a doubt that it does not matter in the slightest which option you choose — even the scribbles will work, and the guards will be none the wiser and let you through. There are no future implications that I’ve come across linked back to this quest, so feel free to go ahead with whatever you like.

That’s all there is to this quest. Simply inscribe whatever you like on the wood and you’ll complete the Rite of Passage quest in Diablo 4 without a hitch. For more early-game content, check out the best build for a Necromancer in Diablo 4.