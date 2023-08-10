Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is FromSoftware’s first post-Elden Ring title and the first new Armored Core game in ten years. But if you’ve only ever played the developer’s action-RPGs, you might not know what to expect. Is it a Soulslike with giant robots? Or maybe it’s their take on the Mechwarrior games. To clear things up, here’s the explanation of what type of game Armored Core 6 is.

What Kind of Game Is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon?

Armored Core 6 is a mission-based action game that straps you into a mech (or mecha) and tasks you with taking out a range of futuristic foes. You can build your own mecha, one of the titular Armored Cores, and tweak it to your heart’s content. Bored with legs? No problem, you can give your Armored Core tank tracks.

And while hand-to-hand weapons do come into play, most of the time you’ll be blasting away at your enemies from a distance. It’s definitely not a Soulslike, something FromSoftware has made clear. However, as confirmed at a preview event, they have drawn upon Elden Ring and other Souls games.

“While the base format of the Armored Core games and Armored Core 6 is very different from that of the Souls series and games like Sekiro, we have tried to incorporate some of that design philosophy and our experience over the last several years,” stated game director Masaru Yamamura.

As for the mecha themselves, they’re not the big stompy Mechwarrior/Battletech type. Instead, they have more in common with Gundams. They’re fast and maneuverable, so if you’re getting blasted by a foe, your best option is to get out of the way.

That's what type of game is Armored Core 6 explained.