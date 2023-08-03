What Are Armored Core VI’s PC Requirements?

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon invites you to strap yourself into a mech and dish out some serious damage. Yes, FromSoftware is back with a game that isn’t a Soulslike and won’t take you 90+ hours to 100%. But what if you’re planning on playing Armored Core VI on PC? Is your rig powerful enough to handle all this heavy metal action? If you’re wondering just what are the required system specifications for Armored Core VI, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s How Powerful Your PC Needs to Be to Run Armored Core VI

Armored Core VI features explosions, flying mechs, rocket fire, big bosses and more explosions. So, you’ll need a reasonably powerful PC to handle all that. The more power you have, the prettier it should look and the smoother it’ll run. But, at the bare minimum, you’ll need a PC that meets the following minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB, or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB, or Intel Arc A380 6GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 65 GB available space

Bandai Namco hasn’t, a little unusually, released the recommended specifications. However, we’d suggest you go for 16 GB of memory to be safe. And that’s what you need to know about the PC requirements for Armored Core VI. And if you’re looking for more about the game, take a look through our previous coverage.