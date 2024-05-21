What Was Andrew Tate’s Reality Show? Answered

Andrew Tate is no stranger to controversy, but what you may not know is that, several years back, he appeared on and then was removed from a reality TV show. Just what was Andrew Tate’s reality show? Here’s the answer.

What Reality Show Was Andrew Tate On?

Andrew Tate appeared in Series 17 of the UK series of Big Brother, back in 2016. But he was removed from the show mid-series.

Big Brother is a reality TV show that takes its cues from the surveillance elements (Big Brother is Always Watching You) elements of George Orwell’s novel 1984. There’s a slight delay to prevent anything too suspect going out, but for many of the shows, there has been an accompanying live stream where viewers can watch contestants, who share a special camera-laden house, going about their business.

The show, originally launched in the UK, has spawned spin-offs around the world and sees the contestants being given various tasks, with viewers voting who leaves the house, until there’s an ultimate winner. But that’s not what happened with Tate.

Why Was Andrew Tate Removed From Big Brother?

Tate was one of the regular contestants in Series 17 of Big Brother. This was the regular series of the show, not Celebrity Big Brother because while his name has been bandied about a lot today, back then he was far less well known.

He was from removed the house and Channel 5, who aired the show, said “Andrew was removed because of information which came to light today.” However, it may not just have been one single thing that got Tate removed.

According to Channel 4 documentary The True Story of Andrew Tate, the tipping point was when British newspaper The Sun publicised a video of Tate hitting a woman with a belt. However, that same documentary also notes how, in 2015, Tate was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

And (via Digital Spy), it seemed Tate had apparently made several racist and homophobic tweets, which Channel 5 was later informed of. So it may have been a combination of all this that led to his ejection from the Big Brother house.

So the answer to what was Andrew Tate’s reality show is Big Brother, specifically the 17th series which aired on 2016. But I doubt he’ll be invited back for a reunion special.

