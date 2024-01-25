With the release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, fans of the long-running franchise are eager to see the series leave Japan for the first time since… forever? Here’s how long you’ll need to play to finally arrive in Hawaii.

When Do You Head to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Given that this is a Like a Dragon game we’re talking about, you can be sure that the major location change won’t be the first major change of the game. Slight spoilers ahead, by the way.

Players will need to make it through roughly the first four hours of Infinite Wealth if they want to see Ichiban Kasuga boarding his very first international flight. Before that, you’ll still be able to run around and explore the district of Yokohama, complete with most of the major landmarks you’re likely to remember from Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Following some major story revelations that reframe Ichiban’s first adventure, he’ll be given an opportunity to track down someone from his past who was forced to flee Japan for their safety. With a passport in hand and nothing but a backpack of spare clothes, he leaps onto a plane and makes his way to Hawaii, where he spends the vast majority of the game’s MANY remaining hours.

While it seems like a bit of a chore to plug in four hours of time to simply reach Infinite Wealth‘s first big moment, it’s well worth the wait. Hawaii is dripping with a unique energy that will both feel familiar and new to fans of the series. From there, the game really opens up, so if you’re worried about running out of content, you’re in for a very pleasant vacation indeed.