When Does Invincible Come to Fortnite, Answered

When Will Invincible Be in Fortnite?

Despite the OG Map having everyone’s attention, Epic Games isn’t missing the chance for another collab. But when exactly does Invincible come to Fortnite?

To coincide with the midseason-break for Season 2 of Prime Video’s animated series, Fortnite will be releasing its Invincible skins on Thursday, Nov. 23. That means, once the American Thanksgiving festivities are over, gamers should be able to load up and purchase the various skins and items that will help bring Robert Kirkman’s epic series to the Fortnite Island.

All Invincible Skins in Fortnite

Fortunately, for those Mortal Kombat 1 players that moonlight as Fortnite sweats, Omni-Man will also be coming to Fortnite, only without the blood and gore. He will be joined by his son Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, and Atom Even, one of Invincible’s trusty allies. All three characters will get their own skins, and there will be a few additional items for fans of the series and graphic novel to take home.

Here’s the full list of times:

Omni-Man

Invincible

Atom Eve

Burger Mart Bag (Back Bling)

The Immortal’s Head (Back Bling)

Omni-Man’s Cape (Back Bling)

Omni-Man Emblem Cape (Back Bling)

Atom Eve Emblem (Back Bling)

Eve’s Cape (Back Bling)

Atom Eve Emblem Cape (Emote)

Fastest Fastball (Emote)

Reaniman Arm (Harvester)

War Woman’s Mace (Harvester)

Subatomic Swords (Harvester)

As of writing, the prices of these skins are unclear, but if past collabs are anything to go on, each skin should be 1,500 V-Bucks. Of course, there will also be Bundles available for those gamers that want to collect all of the Invincible items. Those are likely to set players back 2,500 V-Bucks.

