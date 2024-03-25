Category:
When Does Star Wars: The Acolyte Come Out?

Image of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 09:22 am
Amandla Stenberg as Mae in key art for Star Wars series The Acolyte

The new trailer for The Acolyte is already generating plenty of buzz ahead of the Disney+ Star Wars series’ rapidly approaching debut. So, when exactly does The Acolyte come out?

When Does Star Wars: The Acolyte Premiere on Disney+?

The Acolyte will make its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The show will then shift to a one-episode-per-week schedule for its six remaining installments. As such, The Acolyte‘s full release schedule shakes out as follows:

  • Tuesday, June 4, 2024 – Episodes 1 and 2
  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024 – Episode 3
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – Episode 4
  • Tuesday, June 25, 2024 – Episode 5
  • Tuesday, July 2, 2024 – Episode 6
  • Tuesday, July 9, 2024 – Episode 7
  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – Episode 8

It’s worth noting, however, that neither Lucasfilm nor Disney+ have officially confirmed the release dates for The Acolyte Episodes 3-8, other than their weekly scheduling. This means that one or more of these episodes could drop slightly earlier or later than listed above, although this is highly unlikely. There’s also a precedent for Star Wars shows arriving earlier than advertised – remember Ahsoka Season 1’s bumped-up premiere? – however, Disney+ has generally favored Tuesday slots for its live-action programming. We’ll update this section with any revised release date information as it becomes available.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

That’s The Acolyte‘s release schedule covered – so, what should you expect from the Disney+ show when it finally arrives? A different genre than any other movie or TV show set in a galaxy far, far, away, for one thing. The Acolyte is the Star Wars franchise’s first mystery-thriller joint, as its official synopsis attests. You can check out the synopsis below.

“In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….”

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

