When is Necrozma Coming To Pokemon GO?

Published: Apr 9, 2024 11:27 am
pokemon go necrozma teaser

Pokemon GO players have awaited the debut of one of the strongest Legendaries since Niantic began rolling out Generation 7 Pokemon, and we finally have answers for when Necrozma is coming to Pokemon GO. Here is everything we know about Necrozma’s upcoming Pokemon GO debut.

Niantic Teases Necrozma Debut on X

On April 8, during the Solar Eclipse, Niantic posted a teaser to X (formerly Twitter) that revealed the impending arrival of Necrozma. The post claimed that the eclipse was a warning that dark adventures were soon to come to Pokemon GO.

As the moon blocked the rays of the sun, a silhouette of Necrozma could be seen covering the city streets in a tall shadow.

When is Necrozma Coming to Pokemon GO?

At the end of the teaser, the logos for both Pokemon GO and Pokemon GO Fest 2024 were shown, leading players to believe Necrozma will make its debut during the upcoming Pokemon GO Fest in July of this year.

Necrozma will likely debut with each real-world event before becoming available globally during the GO Fest Global event. This means the earliest we could see Necrozma debut is at the end of May at the Pokemon GO Fest Sendai, Japan event.

LocationDates
Sendai, JapanMay 30 – June 2
Madrid, SpainJune 14 – June 16
New York City, USAJuly 5 – July 7
GlobalJuly 13 – July 14

Necrozma will debut alongside Marshadow, another Mythical Pokemon from Generation 7. The habitat themes lean into darkness and light with names reflecting times of day: Shining Day, Darkest Night.

If Necrozma is as strong as it is in the mainline Pokemon games, we can expect a fairly tough raid battle. Luckily, trainers have plenty of time before its release to train up their Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon.

