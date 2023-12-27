When Is Skull and Bones’ Release Date?

Going through years of development hell, Skull and Bones has been delayed and uprooted constantly by Ubisoft. If you’re curious about the release date for Skull and Bones and eagerly await this pirate title, you might be in luck. Its launch date could be right around the corner.

When Does Skull and Bones Come Out on All Platforms?

Officially, Skull and Bones is projected to release on February 16, 2024. Unfortunately, this pirate game will only arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S; Ubisoft has dropped its initial plan to release Skull and Bones on PS4 and Xbox One.

Aside from this announced date, nothing stated publicly by Ubisoft reassures Skull and Bones will actually arrive this time. Based on the title’s past, the set date doesn’t inspire too much confidence.

“Yeah sure,” joked one Redditor reacting to Skull and Bones’ new release. “Until it gets delayed again.”

Ubisoft has delayed Skull and Bones five times, straying very far from its original date in 2018. If things are lining up, we might get our hands on the game soon, but only time will tell.

Related: Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones Delayed Again

How to Sign Up for Skull and Bones Beta

According to the Skull and Bones website, Ubisoft is still looking for gamers for future live tests. To sign up and register for these betas, all you do is choose your preferred platform on the site, cross your toes, and wait for word back. With how close the release date is for Skull and Bones, I’d imagine not many tests will happen unless the game gets delayed again.

A recent closed beta ran from December 15 to 18 for Xbox Series X/S players, and previously, Ubisoft had another tester event during the tail end of August. We can assume one more will happen in January before its February debut.