If the world of James Cameron’s Avatar is beckoning to you, don’t panic because the latest video game to take place in the world is nearly upon us. Here’s when and what time you can expect Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to release.

When & What Time Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Releases

One of the last major releases of 2023, Ubisoft has confirmed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna (for some reason) on Thursday, December 7. At the time of writing, the developer has yet to lock in an exact time, but more information on this will likely be shared closer to the actual release date. This article will be updated with the specifics once we know them.

Related: Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones Delayed Again

However, if we go by the generally accepted industry-standard release time, it’s likely that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will go live at 10 am Pacific Time. If that’s the case, then folks in different time zones can expect to see it available on their desired platform at the times listed below:

1 pm Eastern Time

6 pm Greenwich Mean Time

8 pm Central African Time

5 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on December 8

Can You Pre-Order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Of course you can preorder Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – it’s a game developed by a major AAA triple, so a pre-order package is almost a necessity. Those who want to ensure that their copy of Frontiers of Pandora is ready to play as soon as it launches can slap down their cash nice and early, bagging some exclusive in-game items in the same breath. Bear in mind, though, they’re nothing too flashy.

Pre-ordering Frontiers of Pandora will provide players with the Child of Two Worlds pack, which includes a premium weapon skin and a character cosmetic set. Based on the image of the bonus, I can’t actually say what makes them all that “premium.” The weapons obscure most of the armor, so you can’t make out most of it, and the gun itself looks like a generic future firearm. That’s not all that impressive, but if you pre-order Frontiers of Pandora specifically from Best Buy, you’ll get a free sticker set. To complicate matters further, in classic Ubisoft fashion, there’s a variety of different editions that come with extra bonuses for those willing to spend. There’s even a gigantic Collector’s Edition for fans who really want a statue of a Na’vi warrior in their home.