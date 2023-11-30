Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans Figured Out Exactly Where the Nautiloid Crashed

Ever wonder where the Nautiloid crashed in Baldur’s Gate 3? We haven’t either – we were too bothered by the free gift its Mind Flayer crew had given us. But some BG3 fans think they’ve figured it out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 begins with the ship you’re on crash-landing on a coast after making some short, unplanned jaunts through other more hostile locales. The map gives you some idea of where you crashed, but one Reddit user has taken things a little further.

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes place in D&D‘s Forgotten Realms, and Redditor CommanderRasseru has marked the location on a map of Faerun. According to them, the ship crash-lands between Baldur’s Gate and Elturgard, west of Elturel and Fort Morninglord.

If you’re scratching your head, don’t worry – you haven’t missed some huge chunk of the game. Those two locations don’t actually figure into BG3. But fans have still done some detective work to figure out where the ship landed. For example, they concluded that since the site wasn’t swarming, it wasn’t close enough to Morninglord for the crash to be noticed.

After posting their conclusions, other Redditors started weighing in. Some shared CommanderRasseru’s conclusions, but others felt it needed some tweaking.

“No, I think you are mistaken,” another Redditor added. “Anga Vled is East of the northern bend of the river. Moonrise towers is definitely east of where you’ve put the crash site.”

Do we need to know where the ship crashed in Baldur’s Gate 3? No, but it’s cool to see fans putting so much work into figuring it out. Larian has yet to weigh in on this debate. But with the game’s fifth patch dropping this week, the developer has bigger things on their mind.

