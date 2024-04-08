Where To Buy Rare Candy & EXP Candy In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Recent Pokemon games have offered players an infinite supply of Rare Candies and EXP Candies, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are no exception. While raids and scavenging are great ways to amass leveling items, players also have the option to buy their Pokemon strength, thanks to the Indigo Disc DLC.

Recommended Videos

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Rare and EXP Candy Shop Location

In order to purchase Rare Candy or EXP Candy, you first have to own the Indigo Disc DLC. The only store that sells Rare and EXP Candy is the school store at the Blueberry Academy. You can access the store via the elevator that leads to the school’s many facilities

However, you can’t purchase these leveling items with Pokedollars. You need Blueberry Points or BPs. Blueberry Points are earned by completing Blueberry Quests. We recommend you join a Union Circle and complete BBQs with friends, as it will net you a substantial number of BPs much faster than completing them by yourself.

The following is a list of leveling products you can buy from the Blueberry Academy Store as well as how much they cost:

Item Cost EXP Candy M 10 BP EXP Candy L 35 BP Rare Candy 100 BP

Players will have to save up quite a few BP to purchase a meaningful amount of Candy, so we’ve broken down what effect each leveling item has on your Pokemon.

EXP Candy M will grant your Pokemon 3,000 Experience Points.

EXP Candy L will grant your Pokemon 10,000 Experience Points.

Rare Candy will increase a Pokemon’s level by one regardless of the needed XP.

In terms of value, we recommend sticking with the EXP Candy L. Most Pokemon require no more than 1,000,000 XP to reach level 100, so you’d need to purchase 99 Rare Candy max to reach level 100 starting from 1. Some Pokemon only need 800,000 XP or 600,000 XP to reach level 100, meaning you’d need 60-80 EXP Candy L instead of 99.

Going from level one to 100 using Rare Candy would cost 9,900 BP while reaching that same level via EXP L Candy would cost somewhere between 2,100 and 5,740 BP.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more