Where To Buy The Legend of Zelda LEGO: Price, Release Date, More

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most iconic gaming franchises ever and while it has taken decades, this series is finally getting its first LEGO set. The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO set has finally been announced, and here are all of the details.

Recommended Videos

Where to buy The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO Set?

Image via LEGO

You can pre-order The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO Set from the official LEGO website right now. As it stands this is the only way to get the product when it gets here on initial release.

The set is expected to land in stores in January of 2025, so if you don’t want to wait then pre-ordering the set now online is the best thing to do. It isn’t clear how many pre-orders are available so the sooner you can secure yours the better.

When Does The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO Set Release?

The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO Set will start shipping to those who pre-order on Sept. 1, 2024. This means that you should have yours by the end of the year if you’re in the first round of pre-orders.

For those who would rather purchase in-store, this set is expected to be made available in January of 2025, so it is quite a substantial wait from the online pre-orders going out.

How Much is The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO Set?

This unique LEGO set modeled after The Legend of Zelda will cost $299 USD. There are 2500 pieces to the Great Deku 2-in-1 set, and there’s plenty of detail to be found inside. With two completely unique structures to be made it shouldn’t come as any surprise this is a premium product with an expensive price tag, but for Zelda fans, it looks like it will be worth every dollar.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more