Just like the previous RE Engine Resident Evils, Resident Evil 4 remake has collectable statuettes to find and break throughout the game. This time around, it’s clockwork renditions of our favorite nobleman Ramon Salazar. There are 16 in the game – one for each chapter – and destroying them all nets you some cool rewards. The Clockwork Castellans make a distinctive ticking noise, but some can be a bit tricky to find. If you’re having trouble, here are the locations of every Clockwork Castellan in the village area of Resident Evil 4 remake.

There Is Always One Clockwork Castellan Per Chapter, and the Village Area Has Six Castellans All Up

The first Castellan can be found in the Lakeside Settlement area, where you first encounter dynamite Ganados. It is in the two-room shack near the middle of the area. Go to the second room and look up to the east – you will find it in the rafters.

Castellan two can be found after you battle your way through the Abandoned Factory and Valley but before the Village Chief’s Manor. Go up the stairs and into a small shack. It’s to the right of the door on a bale of hay.

Castellan three is just past the Quarry. You will meet a merchant in a cave near a river. Go down the ladder to the dock. There is a shack to the south. Go behind it and look up above the stacked crates – find just the right angle and you will see it on the top of the boxes.

The fourth Castellan is a little tricky to get and requires some backtracking. After you acquire the Insignia Key, you will be able to open a gate at the Lakeside Settlement. Return to this area via boat and unlock the gate to the north to reach the Forest Altar. The Castellan is to the north, on the other side of the fence near the wooden gate

The fifth Castellan also requires backtracking. After returning to the Church with the key, backtrack through the village to the Village Chief’s Manor. Go upstairs and pull a lever behind a crooked painting. Push the ladder down and go upstairs into the attic. The Castellan is in an alcove on the southern wall, behind some hanging bones.

The sixth and final Castellan in the village section is located after the cabin fight. Go through the first barricaded area towards the Checkpoint. The Castellan is located to the right of the gate, in front of a bonfire.

And that’s all the locations for the Clockwork Castellans in the village area of Resident Evil 4 remake. But you’re not done! There are still Castellans to find in the castle and the island – make sure to get them all!