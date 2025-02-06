Where To Find All 3 Minecraft Chicken Variants

Minecraft players always keep a close eye on the game’s Java Snapshot updates, as they tease what’s coming to the sandbox game. Well, the latest Snapshot, 25w06a, reveals two new kinds of animals that are sure to be highly coveted. Here’s where to find all three Chicken variants in Minecraft.

How To Locate All Minecraft Chicken Variants

Warm Chicken

The first new Chicken variant is the Warm Chicken, which has yellow and orange feathers rather than the traditional white ones. It can be tough to spot due to it blending in with the dirt color of the warmer areas, but thankfully, there’s a list of biomes available that reveal where you can search for the bird:

Badlands

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Jungle

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Sparse Jungle

Windswept Savanna

Wooded Badlands

Cold Chicken

The Cold Chicken, of course, is the polar opposite of the Warm Chicken, having blue feathers and appearing only in cold biomes. Here’s where to look for the new mob:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Taiga

Windswept Forest

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Hills

Temperate Chicken

The third and final Chicken variant in Minecraft should be very familiar to veteran players. Classic Chickens have been renamed Temperate Chickens and show up in all of the biomes that are not considered warm or cold.

How To Tame Chickens in Minecraft

If you’re looking to collect all the different Chicken variants in Minecraft, it’s time to bust out the taming skills. Unlike dogs, there’s no way to traditionally tame a Chicken in the popular sandbox title. However, carrying around seeds will cause the bird to follow, presenting an opportunity to put them in a fenced-in area. Repeat the process until you have the number of Chickens you want.

It’s important to keep in mind, though, that, depending on where you find the Chicken, it could be a long journey back to your compound. It’s a good idea to set up checkpoints where you can leave your livestock while you return to collect more. Just don’t wait too long if you’re in Survival mode because there are all kinds of threats, especially when the sun goes down.

How To Breed All Chicken Variants in Minecraft

Once you corral all three of the Chicken variants, you’re likely going to want more. If you know what kind you want, the process is simple: feed seeds to two of the same type of Chicken and wait for them to enter love mode and drop an egg. If you’d rather be surprised, however, feed seeds to two different types of Chickens, and the same process will occur, only the egg will hatch a random variant of the bird.

And that’s where to find all three Minecraft Chicken variants. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to get Armadillo Scutes in the Mojang game.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

