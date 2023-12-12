Despite how rapidly moss grows, it’s strangely difficult to hunt down in the jungles of Pandora. Here’s how to harvest moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Where to Find Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

First and foremost, it’s important to note that the Hunter’s Guide is an essential tool when it comes to tracking down the various materials scattered around Pandora. You can use this tool to “pin” specific resources so that when you use your Na’vi sense, they glow in a distinct hue to help separate them from the planet’s visual noise. Of course, that only works if you’ve managed to discover the item you’re searching for, so let’s go back to basics.

In Frontiers of Pandora, there are several kinds of moss that can be found in different biomes and locations. Sky Moss, Bruise Moss, and Creeping Moss are just a handful of the variants you’ll be able to uncover, and each type has specific conditions that facilitate its growth. Again, you’ll want to look them up in the Hunter’s Guide to figure out the best places to scour, but most of the moss species have different zones that are more likely to spawn them.

For example, Bruise Moss is mostly commonly found in wetter environments, specifically lakes and rivers. Leaping across the exposed rocks nestled in the water will often reveal clumps of the purple plant that can be harvested with a gentle hand. I first found Bruise Moss in the Threaded River in the section just below Pneumatic Tower Alpha. There are several rocks scattered across the sprawling pool, and while there’s no way to track moss down without having first logged it in the Hunter’s Guide, simply moving from rock to rock will likely yield results. Aim for the bigger boulders – I’m not sure about this, but it certainly feels like they have a higher chance of spawning Bruise Moss. If the Threaded River isn’t working for you, try Dyer’s Bowl in Spinner’s Circle. I’ve seen players saying that they’ve uncovered plenty of Bruise Moss there.

Many of the moss variants give away their locations in their name! Sky Moss, obviously, is found in the many floating rocks around Pandora. To get the best quality, you’ll need your own Ikran to fly to some of the highest locales. From my experience, Sky Moss can easily be harvested from the rocks around the Shadow Woods in Kinglor Forest.

If you want to collect some Creeping Moss, then you’ll need to first access the Upper Plains. From there, you’ll be able to find it growing from the trunks of dead trees, but if you want something a little more specific, try digging around a Shattered Forest biome. You can find one in the Stone Hold. As for Blue Cloud Moss, the most elusive moss in the game, you’ll want to head to the Clouded Forest and scavenge through the clusters of boulders you find scattered in between the trees. I can’t give you anything more specific since they spawned all over the place, but just look for the rocks, and you should eventually stumble upon some Blue Cloud Moss.