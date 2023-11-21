Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Game Pass?

As Ubisoft gears up to return to Pandora, many players are likely wondering which is the most cost-effective way of playing the latest Avatar game. With that in mind, let’s answer the question of whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Coming to Game Pass?

While Ubisoft was initially very stubborn about bringing its massive library of games onto Game Pass, the company has softened its stance in recent years. However, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not be playable on launch through Game Pass. It will be available to purchase on Xbox Series X|S and PC, but the prolonged battle between the RDA and the Na’vi won’t have a day-one release on that specific subscription service.

Having said that, those who’d rather save a few bucks and not purchase a single game do have an alternative method when it comes to playing Frontiers of Pandora through a subscription service. The latest Avatar will be available to all Ubisoft+ members when it launches on December 7. Marketed as a competitor to Microsoft’s Game Pass, Ubisoft+ is the company’s very own platform where fans of the catalog can pay a monthly rate and play as many Ubi games as they’d like. Aside from Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll also be able to find all the Assassin’s Creed games, Watch Dogs, Far Cry, and even a bunch of indie games like Going Under and Blasphemous.

At $15 a month, I wouldn’t say the deal is quite as good as what Microsoft’s offering, considering the massive variety of games that comes with Game Pass. But Avatar fans who don’t want to fork over $70 for a single game can simply subscribe to Ubisoft+ for a month, play as much Frontiers of Pandora as they like, and cancel their membership when they’ve moved on to something else. It’s not as easy as simply firing up the Xbox, but it’s something.

The best part of it all is that Ubisoft+ isn’t exclusive to any one platform. Players will be able to log into the service on their Xbox, PlayStation, and PC with the same account. The caveat to that is that users on PC will have access to a larger library, but when it comes to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the game should be playable across every version of Ubisoft+.