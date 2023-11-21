Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Be on Xbox One PlayStation 4?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora plunges you into the open world of Avatar (and its sequel). But if you’ve yet to upgrade to a new-gen console you could be wondering if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Here’s What You Need To Know About Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s Platforms

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Amazon Luna, and PC. It is not coming to PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, unfortunately.

It’s true there have been some games, Hogwarts Legacy and Marvel’s Midnight Suns for example, that launched on new-gen systems and, later, landed on last-gen. But that’s not what’s happening here. Ubisoft is not releasing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at all.

Ubisoft hasn’t given an official reason why not but it’s likely because it would be technically difficult to make the game work on PS4 and Xbox One. Developer Massive Entertainment would have to take into account that last-gen platforms don’t have SSDs and, beyond that, they might have to compromize their ambitions just so they could squeeze the game onto a last-gen platform.

And if, at this point, you’re thinking of playing the original Avatar: The Game Video, released in 2009 for PS3, 360, and Wii, that’s not backwards-compatible with Xbox One or PS4, sorry. So, players on last gen platforms are out of luck.

When Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Releases

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Amazon Luna, and PC this December 7th. Players who pre-order the game can play it on launch day.

Unlike some recent games there’s no early access period where you can play early if you bought it in advance or purchased the super duper ultra collector’s edition. You might be lucky and have your physical copy drop through mail slot a day or two early but officially the game drops on December 7th.

So, the answer to will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Xbox One or PS4 is no. It’ll land on new-gen consoles, PC, and Amazon Luna this December 7th, but it won’t be hitting Xbox One or PS4.