One of the main highlights of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is your Ikran companion. If you’re eager to know when you’ll get your own flying partner in the game, here’s when and how to get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

When & How to Get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

As the “Eye of Eywa” main story quest wraps up in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, members of the Aranahe Na’vi clan will urge you to bond with an Ikran. This leads you into the next quest, “Take Flight,” following you taking part in a ritual in the habitat of the Ikran with the hunter Eetu. At the end of this ritual, you’ll finally get an Ikran.

Before taking off with your new flying companion, you can name them from a list of names provided by Ubisoft. Your Ikran can be called with the press of a button afterward to navigate Pandora. At times, your Ikran won’t be available when you head into unknown regions, but not to worry, it won’t be long before you can summon the flying creature again by sticking to the main quests.

Can Ikran Fight With You in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

By unlocking specific skills, you can use your Ikran in various ways to attack and debilitate RDA enemies. For instance, the Ancestral skill Wing Gust teaches your Ikran to damage and disorient enemies with their wings when landing, while another skill called Screech sees the Ikran screaming to attack opponents. Also, aside from the Ancestral tree, you can unlock a flying takedown move from the Rider path with three skill points.

To be clear, your flying companion won’t fight by itself, even when being shot at. It can only be used in combat when you’re mounted on it and taking advantage of these skills.

Related: Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Canon?

What Do You Feed an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

The preferred food types of an Ikran are Nectar and Fatty Meat. Usually, you can simply hunt down wildlife predators in Pandora to score more than enough Fatty Meat to feed your Ikran.

Doing so will replenish their energy, allowing you to use the abilities unlocked via the Rider and Ancestral skill trees. Furthermore, just like your own stamina bar when not mounted, your Ikran’s energy gauge will gradually recover any health lost during battle.

Having an Ikran is not only just a cool mount but also very useful for dealing with the challenges ahead, so don’t neglect your winged partner.