With five skill trees available, players can build their Na’vi in different ways to improve their odds in combat or craft better items. Below is our guide to the best skills to get first in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Best Skills to Get First in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Including the Ancestral abilities of the Sarentu, the five skill trees offer several good improvements to your Na’vi and even your Ikran. Each path specializes in a specific area: One grants combat-focused passives to improve damage output or ammunition, and another focuses on unlocking boons to increase meal buffs and crafting quality.

Choosing which skills to go for can be daunting without knowing what works best in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. To help you, the following will reveal the best skills to go for first in each tree based on my time playing the game before launch:

Memories of the Hunter

Lightfooted Hunter I/II : The first level makes your steps while crouching make no noise, and the second level makes even running noiseless.

: The first level makes your steps while crouching make no noise, and the second level makes even running noiseless. Silent Destroyer: Allows you to stealth kill enemies with armored weak points.

Memories of the Warrior

Well Prepared : Unlocks a fourth slot in your weapon wheel.

: Unlocks a fourth slot in your weapon wheel. Longbow Expert : Each hit from a fully drawn Longbow adds +25% damage to the next shot and can stack up to three times.

: Each hit from a fully drawn Longbow adds +25% damage to the next shot and can stack up to three times. Extra Ammo I/II: The first level allows you to carry twice as much regular ammo for arrows, spears, and firearm rounds. The second level will double the carry limit for all special ammo.

Memories of the Survivor

Elemental Knowledge : Deal +25% damage to enemies with an active status effect.

: Deal +25% damage to enemies with an active status effect. Vigor I/II: Both levels will increase your base energy by 50%.

Memories of the Maker

Renowned Crafter : All Na’vi crafting experts will entrust you with their best materials.

: All Na’vi crafting experts will entrust you with their best materials. Connoisseur I/II: The first level increases the effect of cooked food buffs, and the second level improves the duration of buffs.

Memories of the Rider

Flying Takedown : While flying your Ikran, you can take down RDA Scorpions and Samsons while they’re staggered in the air.

: While flying your Ikran, you can take down RDA Scorpions and Samsons while they’re staggered in the air. Improved Energy: Your Ikran’s energy increases by 20%.

Due to the web-like nature of the skill trees, you’ll have to unlock other skills before getting the ones I’ve listed above, so prepare to invest a lot of skill points throughout the game.

Can You Respec Your Skill Trees in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Unfortunately, once you’ve used your skill points, you won’t be able to get them back. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora doesn’t have a respec feature to allow you to reuse those points, either.

Be sure of what skills you want to aim for because, depending on what paths you focus on, it could take a while to fill out others. Fortunately, you’ll be able to get all the skills you want from naturally playing the game and finding Sarentu collectibles, but as expected, this will take a long time.