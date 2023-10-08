Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest in Ubisoft’s series of historical stealth adventures, this time taking you to 9th century Baghdad. But as it’s an Ubisoft game, you might be wondering if AC Mirage on Ubisoft Plus. I’ve got the answer.

Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Ubisoft Plus?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is included as part of Ubisoft Plus, both on PC and Xbox. The version on the service is the Deluxe Edition, which includes some digital collectibles. You can find out exactly what’s included here.

If you’re an Ubisoft Plus subscriber on Xbox or PC you can play Assassin’s Creed Mirage absolutely free. Well, free-ish, since you’re still paying a monthly subscription fee.

So what about PlayStation? The answer is no. The PlayStation has a different deal going on. If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra, you get access to Ubisoft Plus Classics without paying any extra. The catch is that AC Mirage is not part of that Classics catalogue, and the regular Ubisoft Plus service isn’t on the console. So if you’re on PlayStation, you’ll have to pay to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

So the answer to is AC Mirage on Ubisoft Plus is yes, on Xbox and PC, but not PlayStation.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out how to get AC Mirage’s best early game legendary armor and weapons.