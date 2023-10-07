How to Get the Best Early Legendary Weapons & Armor in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Not long after you get to point in the game where you can access Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can go straight for some amazing legendaries. There is a powerful set including a dagger, sword and armor that you can unlock and acquire relatively easily. In this guide we’ll show you exactly how to find and get the best legendary weapons and armor early in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage).

How to Get Legendary Weapons & Armor Early in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To go after the legendary gear, you’ll have to have progressed to the point in the story of AC Mirage where you meet back up with Nehal for the first time after becoming an assassin. There are two investigation quests that you’ll need to have completed before you can do this. They are Ali ibn Muhammad and Al-Ghul. You’ll then be able to start Nehal’s investigation quest called Nehal’s Calling. Once you’ve started that, you’ll need to head to a location in the desert called the Northern Oasis.

It’s quite a ways out, but you’ll need to head there to find the secret location. Once you arrive you’ll want to find a table containing a letter written by Al Ghul. It’ll tell you that there is a hidden area underneath the oasis. Swim about a quarter of the way in to the oasis and then dive down and you should spot an underwater cave entrance. It’s a bit of a swim but follow the path until you can emerge.

You’ll need to make your way through the cave just following the path forward. You’ll end up in a big chamber with three chests blocked off by mysterious barriers. To unlock these barriers you’ll need to find a series of Mysterious Shards. These will now start appearing around the game for you to collect. Travel to different locations around Baghdad and synchronize with the towers then check your map. They will start popping up with their locations for you to collect. Most of them are carried by high-ranking officials, so you’ll need to take them down and loot them.

Once you’ve collected all 10 Mysterious Shards, bring them back to the secret chamber under the oasis and you’ll be able to unlock all three barriers and claim the best early legendary gear in AC Mirage.

The Best Legendary Gear You Can Get Early in AC Mirage

Once you’ve completed the above, here are the powerful legendary weapons and armor that you will get early in AC Mirage.

The outfit is called Milad’s Outfit and it has the special ability Forgotten Terror. This skill lets you basically flashbang enemies when you Air Assassinate someone. It’s amazing for initiating a fight with three or more enemies!

The dagger is also and incredibly good addition to your gear. It’s called The Samsaama Dagger and it has a Life Steal effect that heals for 10% on every fifth hit. This effect is passive and can even be triggered when attacking with a different weapon as long as it’s equipped.

Last but not least we have the legendary sword which is called the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword. It has the ability Blood Price and will halve your maximum HP but grant you 50 percent increased damage. This is a high risk-to-reward weapon, but if you use it well, you’ll take down enemies incredibly quickly.

That’s how you can obtain three powerful legendary items early on in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You’ll truly become a force to be reckoned with the rest of your playthrough with these equipped!

