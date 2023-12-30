Where to Find & Rescue Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Zevlor, the tiefling refugees’ leader, seemingly surrenders to the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). After encountering the remaining survivors at Last Light Inn, you’re tasked with finding him at Moonrise Towers – but it’s not as straightforward as it seems. Here’s where to find and rescue Zevlor in BG3.

Where to Find Zevlor in BG3

You’re given very few details about Zevlor’s capture in BG3 from the outset, making finding him a tad difficult. Based on what the tiefling refugees tell you, he’s most likely in Moonrise Towers with the rest of the captives. Except when you rescue the tiefling prisoners, he’s nowhere to be seen. Asking the others does not yield any further answers, either.

Unfortunately, that’s because he’s well below the dungeon. In order to reach him, you have to defeat Ketheric Thorn in his first boss battle. With that in mind, don’t worry about searching for him until you’ve completed the Nightsong mission; you won’t have access to his location until after fighting Ketheric.

Following your battle with Ketheric and a rather Lovecraftian cut scene, you need to follow him into the Mindflayer Colony under Moonrise Towers. Jump down the hole made by the unsettlingly giant tentacle. While you should thoroughly explore this area, you need to head North to find Zevlor in BG3. You’ll come to a Flesh-Wrought door facing directly North at coordinates X: 688, Y: -7. Enter the Tadpoling Centre and look at the row of pods on the East wall. You’ll find Zevlor in the pod at coordinates X: 695, Y: 14. It’s worth noting that you can also complete the quest “Rescue Zariel’s asset from Moonrise Towers” in this area. Go past the Neural Apparatus and check the second pod to the West to find Zariel’s surprising asset.

How to Rescue Zevlor in BG3

A Neural Apparatus at the North end of the room controls the pods on either side. Command it to release the occupants, but prepare yourself: you’ll have to battle newborn Mindflayers and any nearby Intellect Devourers. Zevlor and two Flaming Fist soldiers join your side in the battle, making it a tad easier.

After dispatching the Mindflayers and Intellect Devourers, a cut scene reveals what happened to Zevlor in BG3. The Absolute reached out to him, promising him the power to protect the refugees when he doubted himself. By the time he pushed temptation aside, it was too late. However the conversation goes, Zevlor offers to lead the rest of the prisoners out of the Mindflayer Colony and to safety, ending the quest to save him.