Should You Free or Kill Mizora in the Mind Flayer Colony in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There a whole bunch of game altering decisions that you’ll have to make while playing Baldur’s Gate 3. During your battle against Ketheric Thorm towards the end of Act 2, you’ll enter a Mind Flayer Colony beneath the Necrotic Laboratory. Down the path to the left of the entrance, you’ll find the devil Mizora in one of the Mind Flayer’s pods. If you have Wyll in your group, you’ll have to choose whether to free or kill Mizora in the Mind Flayer Colony beneath the Necrotic Laboratory in Baldur’s Gate 3. You should save your game before proceeding as the conversation, as rolls made during it are very important. With that in mind, here’s what the choice entails and what the outcomes of freeing or killing Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3 are.

Should You Unleash or Annihilate Mizora in the Mind Flayer Colony in BG3

With Mizora trapped in one of the Mind Flayer’s pods, Wyll can bargain with her to release him from her contract. It is important to free her and not let her die, as otherwise the contract will be broken, and Wyll will be banished to hell. This means you’d permanently lose Wyll from your party for the remainder of your playthrough if Mizora dies. Obviously we don’t want to lose a character, so freeing her is important.

You can bargain with her and request her to drop the contract with Wyll if you let her out. She’ll agree and then you have three options to choose from:

Smash open the pod to get her out. This requires high Strength to pull off.

Operate the device with the intention of annihilating Mizora. This and the following option require good Intelligence to decipher what the control does.

Operate the device with the intention of freeing Mizora.

You DO NOT want to annihilate Mizora, or you will lose Wyll. Use the second control to open the pod and get Mizora out safely. After, she’ll let you know that she’s set the contract to terminate, but it only takes effect after 6 months time.

What You Get for Unleashing Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now, if you have a good Charisma stat, this is where things get spicy. You should get a Persuasion option to ask Mizora for an extra reward for freeing her. You deserve it after all! If the roll succeeds, you’ll get an awesome Very Rare Infernal Rapier.

This weapon is awesome. It’s a 1H sword with a solid 6-13 base damage. However, it’s the bonus stats that are important. High Spellcasting grants +1 bonus to Spell Save DC, which is nice. Melee Caster is wild, though. This grants you the ability to apply a Spellcasting Ability Modifier towards your attack rolls instead of Dexterity. This makes it much more viable to be a spellcaster who can get in and fight up close.

The Very Rare Infernal Rapier is a great fit for Wyll! To top all that off, the weapon even comes with a powerful Conjuration spell. You’ll be able to cast the Level 6 Planar Ally: Cambion. This is a very powerful summon, and you won’t want to miss out on it.

That covers the choice of annihilating or unleashing Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you want to keep Wyll around you should free her. You’ll also want to hit that Persuasion check for the awesome weapon she’ll give you!

