Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Huntress Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing how to get it
Screenshot via The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where To Find The Huntress Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

At least this one doesn't hum... or does it?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 09:15 am

The Huntress has been a fan favorite Killer since the beginning, and finding her Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone is easily one of the most challenging parts. It’s time to discover where this haunting effigy is hiding in Gerant Manor.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find The Huntress Rellik The Casting of Frank Stone

The Lobby at the start of Chapter 2 of The Casting of Frank Stone with a few paintings lit by candlight
Screenshot via The Escapist

After picking up or passing by the hitchhiker, you’ll find yourself in the lobby of Gerant Manor, a massive building in the United Kingdom. You’re here for something, but you’re not too sure of just what yet. After making your way into the lobby, you’ll want to head up the right set of stairs, as something is awaiting you at the top.

A few pages of piano sheet music on a side table illuminated by a candle
Screenshot via The Escapist

At the top of the right flight of stairs, you’ll spot a piece of piano sheet music. This is going to be useful to us, so pick it up with the action button shown in the bottom-right of the screen, and flip it over to learn “The Survivor Theme,” something very near and dear to the hearts of all DBD fans. After this, head to the left.

Another flight of stairs in the lobby
Screenshot via The Escapist

As you head to the left, you’ll spot another flight of stairs. Head up them and open the door on the right to be taken into another room. As you examine this room, you’ll spot a large piano in the right corner, near the door. Approach it.

The piano in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

Approach the piano and press the action button to interact with the piano and play “The Survivors Theme.” This will open a secret passage in the room which will be located to the left of the piano. Head down the stairs and into the room that is unlocked.

The Huntress Rellik on the floor in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

At the bottom of the stairs, look to your left. Near a chair in this new room, you’ll be able to spot The Huntress Rellik and add a new one to your collection. Two down, 10 more to go. But you won’t see the next Rellik until Chapter 3.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

Post Tag:
The Casting of Frank Stone
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.