Where To Find The Huntress Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

The Huntress has been a fan favorite Killer since the beginning, and finding her Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone is easily one of the most challenging parts. It’s time to discover where this haunting effigy is hiding in Gerant Manor.

Where To Find The Huntress Rellik The Casting of Frank Stone

Screenshot via The Escapist

After picking up or passing by the hitchhiker, you’ll find yourself in the lobby of Gerant Manor, a massive building in the United Kingdom. You’re here for something, but you’re not too sure of just what yet. After making your way into the lobby, you’ll want to head up the right set of stairs, as something is awaiting you at the top.

Screenshot via The Escapist

At the top of the right flight of stairs, you’ll spot a piece of piano sheet music. This is going to be useful to us, so pick it up with the action button shown in the bottom-right of the screen, and flip it over to learn “The Survivor Theme,” something very near and dear to the hearts of all DBD fans. After this, head to the left.

Screenshot via The Escapist

As you head to the left, you’ll spot another flight of stairs. Head up them and open the door on the right to be taken into another room. As you examine this room, you’ll spot a large piano in the right corner, near the door. Approach it.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Approach the piano and press the action button to interact with the piano and play “The Survivors Theme.” This will open a secret passage in the room which will be located to the left of the piano. Head down the stairs and into the room that is unlocked.

Screenshot via The Escapist

At the bottom of the stairs, look to your left. Near a chair in this new room, you’ll be able to spot The Huntress Rellik and add a new one to your collection. Two down, 10 more to go. But you won’t see the next Rellik until Chapter 3.

