Where To Find The Trapper Rellik In The Casting of Frank Stone

The Killers of Dead by Daylight are paid tribute in The Casting of Frank Stone in the form of Relliks, with The Trapper being one of the most iconic Killers in the game. Here’s how you can find The Trapper’s Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Where Is The Trapper Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone?

At the start of Chapter 3, you’ll need to choose between entering the drugstore or stopping at a curiosity shop to repair the camera that you’re using to film a movie. If you choose to step into the curiosity shop, you’ll have a chance to explore before speaking with Linda, and it’s the perfect place for something creepy to be hiding.

To find The Trapper Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone, head to the right once you enter the curiosity shop. You’ll see a rather ominous hallway, filled to the brim with trinkets that stretch further than the eye can see. Head down this hallway, and you’ll arrive at what seems like a dead end.

At the end of the hallway, you’ll spot a spool of film on the shelf. You can grab this and take a look at it, but this isn’t the only thing we’ll find. Tucked away in the corner of the room, you’ll find what appears to be a creepy doll lying on the floor. As we approach, it takes a slightly more familiar shape, and it reveals itself to be the object of our desire; another Rellik.

If we head toward the back right corner of the room, we’ll spot the Rellik on the floor. Approach it and press the Action button in the bottom-right of the screen to pick it up and examine it, adding The Trapper Rellik to your collection and crossing another one off of the list, making it the second possible collectible after the Hillbilly. A few down, and plenty more to go.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

