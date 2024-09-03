Should You Take the Camera to the Drugstore or Curiosity Shop in The Casting of Frank Stone?

After starting Chapter 3 of The Casting of Frank Stone, you’ll need to get your camera repaired at either the drugstore or curiosity shop. Here’s where you should take it if you’re hoping for a happy ending.

Where Should You Take the Camera in Frank Stone?

With two different options available to you, choosing where you want to take your camera first can impact the direction of the story and how other characters can view you. To that end, here’s whether it’s better to take your camera to the drugstore or the curiosity shop in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Here’s What Happens if You Go to the Drugstore in Frank Stone

If you decide to go to the drugstore, the crew will head inside and speak with the drugstore clerk. You’ll send Jamie to the front to start speaking with the worker, and you’ll have the chance to explore. If you keep looking around, you’ll find a special trinket: a Waterlogged Shoe. Speak with Linda to progress the story and find out that you can’t get the camera fixed here. But good news: Robert Greene, son of Sam Greene, is working at the drugstore. This feels important, so it’s a win in my book.

Screenshot via The Escapist

After a bit of conversation, you decide to head across the street to the Curiosity Shop to see if they can fix your camera. Before this, however, Robert will disclose some information that is extremely important to the production of your film, so make sure that you’re paying attention.

Here’s What Happens if You Go to the Curiosity Shop in Frank Stone

If you decide to visit the Curiosity Shop first, you’ll approach the outside of the building. There are plenty of old cameras in the window. This seems promising, doesn’t it? Well, it’s closed, or so you think. Much like a horror movie, the shopkeeper will appear and let you inside. If you’re collecting Relliks (hopefully you grabbed the Hillbilly and Huntress in earlier chapters!) you can also find The Trapper Rellik inside, so it’s worth checking out the back of the store.

Screenshot via The Escapist

The shopkeeper will come out of the back holding a new camera that she’s looking to sell for $10. You can try to haggle her down, but I would say to choose the Appreciative offer and take it for the price that it is listed at. You can’t really beat a new used camera for the price, can you? There’s a problem though: you accidentally forget the camera that you wanted fixed on the counter, and that feels like trouble.

Where Should You Take The Camera?

Depending on the type of collectible that you’re searching for first, you can pick or choose where you’d like to go. I would personally suggest going to the curiosity shop first, as the following cutscenes are a little bit more story-rich compared to visiting the drugstore first, but if you’re hoping to play more as a sneaky and defiant teenager, I would recommend going to the drugstore first. No matter which option you select, things will play out similarly enough.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

