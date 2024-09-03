Image Credit: Bethesda
The Hillbilly Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing where to find it
Screenshot via The Escapist
Where To Find the Hillbilly Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

Find out where to get this creepy doll in The Casting of Frank Stone.
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 09:00 am

The Casting of Frank Stone pays tribute to the original killers, including Hillbilly, of Dead by Daylight fame. These tributes take the form of Relliks, which are terrifying doll recreations. Here’s how to find the Hillbilly Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Where To Get The Hillbilly Rellik in Frank Stone

Walking in the Furnace Entrance in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

In the opening chapter of The Casting of Frank Stone, you’ll eventually find yourself in what appears to be a sewer system, leading to the Furnace. This is not only home to plenty of dank secrets but also the first Rellik we can get our hands on. As you make your way through this labyrinthine area, keep your eyes peeled for a set of pipes that are blocking off an additional area.

A set of pipes on the right hand side of the walkway in the Furnace entrance in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll spot this area slightly past the first set of carts you see, right before you need to crawl through a tight space to get closer to the furnace. Approach the pipes and press the action button in the lower-right of the screen to climb over the top of them.

The Hillbilly Rellik on the ground behind the pipe wall in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

If you head toward the back of this area, you’ll see the Hillbilly Rellik outlined on the ground, so press the Pick Up button to grab it and start observing it. You’ll see that it’s modeled in horrifying detail, offering us one of our best looks at the terrifying killer that we’ve grown to fear in the world of Dead by Daylight.

Holding the Hillbilly Rellik in hand in The Casting of Frank Stone
Screenshot via The Escapist

In a way, it’s kind of morbidly adorable; I would honestly buy one of these to put in my office. On the other hand, it’s interesting to see these Relliks, and I’m interested to learn what bigger part they’ll have in the overall narrative that The Casting of Frank Stone has to offer. Only time will tell why they’re here and who brought these terrible visages to this new land. But be sure to keep your eyes open for The Huntress Rellik in Chapter 2 if you’re hoping to collect them all.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

