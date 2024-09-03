Image Credit: Bethesda
The option to Drive or Stop in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing the choices and reactions the character can have when encountering a Hitchhiker
Screenshot via The Escapist
Should You Pick up the Hitchhiker in The Casting of Frank Stone?

Published: Sep 3, 2024 09:10 am

At the start of Chapter 2, you’ll have your first timed action: stopping for a hitchhiker or driving past. But is it wise to pick up the hitchhiker in The Casting of Frank Stone?

Table of Contents

Should You Stop or Drive Past the Hitchhiker in The Casting of Frank Stone?

You’ll have a total of five seconds to choose between stopping to pick up a hitchhiker or driving past them in The Casting of Frank Stone, but you may be wondering if you’ve made the right choice. I tried both options, and this is what I found.

If You Stop For The Hitchhiker in The Casting of Frank Stone

If you stop for the hitchhiker, you’ll find that it’s a nice, if slightly awkward, woman who reveals tat her rental has gotten a flat. Maison offers to give her a ride, only to find out that the woman needs to be dropped off at Gerant Manor, which just so happens to be exactly where we are going. It’s a good thing that we stopped to help her out; otherwise, I would have felt bad having this lady walk a few additional miles to get to the same place we were going. You’ll also unlock a Trophy/Achievement by the name of Fellow Traveler.

If You Pass By The Hitchhiker in The Casting of Frank Stone

If you choose to pass by the Hitchhiker, you’ll casually pass by them without a second thought. The hitchhiker will approach the road, holding a tire iron in their hands; could this be used to harm us? It’s hard to know since we don’t know their intentions in this situation. We pass by and continue heading to Gerant Manor and receive no trophy/achievement.

Which Option Should You Pick in The Casting of Frank Stone?

An image of your car in The Casting of Frank Stone, which shows its red rear lights and the text "FATE CHANGED, You chose to pick up the hitchhiker"
Screenshot via The Escapist

In this situation, I would recommend stopping to pick up the hitchhiker, since they’re going to the same place we are. Can you imagine how awkward it would be if we showed up there and saw the hitchhiker pop through the door hours later? She seems nice enough, but only time will tell if she has ulterior motives. Until then, we can rest knowing we did something nice for someone who may eventually stab us in the back or possibly save our lives for saving theirs.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

