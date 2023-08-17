Where to Find the Incandescent Staff and Shield of Devotion in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are some very powerful pieces of gear spread out all across the world of Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll find plenty of Uncommon or Rare items, but it’s much more challenging to find the Very Rare items. In this guide, we’ll take a look at where you can find two very good pieces of gear for spell casters that you’ll only have a brief window to acquire during Act 2. So, without further ado, this is how to get the Incandescent Staff and the Shield of Devotion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find the Incandescent Staff and Shield of Devotion in BG3

To be able to get these items, you’ll first need to meet a few conditions:

You helped the Tieflings in the Emerald Grove to escape

You have more than 1,600 gold (enough to buy both items; only half is needed if you want just one)

You’ve completed Act 1 and have found the Last Light Inn

You haven’t yet spoken to the Cleric Isobel at the Last Light Inn

If you’ve met all these conditions, then Quartermaster Talli will still be alive, hanging around out the front of the Last Light Inn. If you speak to her, you’ll be able to barter with her and you’ll see the Incandescent Staff and Shield of Devotion in her inventory.

The Incandescent Staff is perfect for a Sorcerer. It adds +1 to Ranged Spell Attack, which is most of the Sorcerer’s kit. It also grants Resistance to fire damage, the level 1 Fire Bolt Cantrip, and the level 3 Fireball Spell. Fireball is an incredibly good spell and a staple for the Sorcerer. Having it on a staff means you’re free to use a different level 3 spell in its place in your spell slots, giving you better variety for more situations.

The Shield of Devotion is a top-notch shield that is best utilized by a class like the Cleric. It grants an additional level 1 spell slot, which is always nice to have. It also has a very powerful defensive aspect: when attacked, you can Shield Bash an enemy with a good chance to knock them prone. Being able to knock enemies prone is a great defensive option. You also gain the level 3 spell Shield of Devotion: Aid.

If you want to buy either of these items for your character or your party, you’ll need to do so before talking to the Cleric Isobel. If you don’t, Talli will die and these very rare items will disappear. You won’t be able to loot them off of her body. So, make sure to save up your gold and get them while you can!

That’s where you can find the Incandescent Staff and the Shield of Devotion in Baldur’s Gate 3. Buy them off Quartermaster Talli before she dies for a nice power boost to characters like Sorcerers and Clerics. And if you’re looking for more tips on getting through the game, make sure to check out our collection of guides.