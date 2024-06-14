Are you a fan of Prime Video’s The Boys, so much so that you’re thinking of checking out the comic book it was based on? Here’s where to read The Boys online and, if you’re lucky, you might even be able to read it for free.

Recommended Videos

How to Read The Boys Comic Series Online

There are two places to read anti-superhero series The Boys online: Amazon and Dynamite Digital. Dynamite Entertainment is the company that owns the publishing rights to The Boys and Amazon is, well, Amazon. You can buy digital comics and digital collected editions from both sites and their prices are pretty similar. It’ll cost you around $1.99 for a single issue or $8.99/$9.99 for a six-issue volume.

Dynamite’s comics are DRM-free, meaning you can download issues as PDF or EPUB files and take them anywhere. Amazon, on the other hand, requires you to use their Kindle reader, whether on PC, mobile, or tablet.

However, despite that restriction, there is a reason to head to Amazon if you’re looking to read The Boys online, and that’s because, if you play your cards right, you can read the first few volumes for free. Amazon has a book subscription service called Kindle Unlimited. If you’ve never used it before, chances are you have a free trial available. The first seven volumes of The Boys are on Kindle Unlimited, so you can potentially read the first 42 issues or so for nothing. Beyond that, you’re going to have to buy them from Dynamite or Amazon.

But, be warned, while the TV show can get a little gory, the comics are even bloodier. The second issue, for example, features smashed heads, torn-off faces, and more. So, be prepared for some funny looks if anyone catches you reading these on the train or somewhere else in public.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy