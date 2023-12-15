The second season of Amazon’s Reacher is here, and once again, it sees Jack Reacher doing a little detective work in between kicking bottom. But just which Jack Reacher book is Reacher Season 2 based on? Here’s the answer.

Which Jack Reacher Book Is Reacher Season 2 Based On?

The first season of Reacher was based on Lee Child’s The Killing Floor, and, as with the book, it introduced us to Jack Reacher as he investigated the death of his brother. Chronologically, the next book in the series is Die Trying, which sees Jack Reacher taking on a group of cultists. But that’s not the story that’s being told in Reacher Season 2.

Instead, the series jumps to book 11, Bad Luck and Trouble. Why? The Radio Times spoke to author Lee Child, who explained that he’d written the books to be read in any order. He explained, “For Season 2, we felt, let’s find a book that introduces him professionally, what was the centre of gravity of his career, what kind of thing did he get up to in the military?”

There’s another possible reason, too. Die Trying, the second book, takes place mostly in the cultists’ compound, and while it might make for an interesting read, having a series set in one single location doesn’t always work. It’d be cheap, yes, but visually, it could risk turning viewers off.

Is Jack Reacher Getting a Third Season?

Is there a third season of Reacher coming? And which book will it adapt if there is one? A third season has been confirmed by Amazon before Season 2 aired. But so far, there’s no news about which book it’s going to adapt. There are 20+ books to choose from, so Amazon has a lot of leeway.

So, the answer to which Jack Reacher book is Reacher Season 2 based on is book 11, Bad Luck and Trouble.