My Life With the Walter Boys is a new coming-of-age drama on Netflix. It follows a teenage girl named Jackie Howard who, after losing her family, relocates to rural Colorado to live with the Walters. But who does Jackie end up with in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Who Does Jackie End Up With in My Life With the Walter Boys

The series, of course, features not just a romance but the ubiquitous love triangle in a YA series of this kind – between Jackie and two of the so-called Walter boys. And the answer to who she ends up with is both simple and, since this is a YA adult show, very complicated. By the time the season finale rolls around, things seem to be settled in the romance department. Jackie is dating Alex and seems happy with her choice. That is, until Alex, after drinking too much champagne, confesses he loves Jackie.

Instead of saying she loves him too, Jackie says absolutely nothing. Not exactly a good omen. Later, she goes up to her room and finds that Cole, the other brother in this love triangle, has fixed up one of Jackie’s most treasured possessions – a teapot Jackie’s sister had gifted her. This leads Jackie to finally accept her feelings for Cole and go seek him out. The two then share their first kiss.

So, that means despite dating Alex, Jackie has chosen Cole, right? Wrong. Next, we see Jackie she’s going back to New York with her uncle, having actually chosen neither brother. Probably heartbreaking for both but par for the course for the type of show My Life With the Walter Boys is.

Will My Life With the Walter Boys Get a Season 2?

With Netflix, it’s hard to be sure, but one thing in the show’s favor is the reception it’s gotten. My Life With the Walter Boys, which is an adaptation of the Ali Novak book of the same name, does end exactly how the book ended – very open-ended. But the author has already teased a sequel to the book, and if the show continues to get good ratings, it’s hard to see Netflix giving up on it. Especially considering how cheap it probably is compared to some of Netflix’s fantasy shows.

Either way, we will likely not know whether the show is getting a second season or not for a few more weeks, as Netflix typically likes to have the first month data before making a decision. For now, Jackie has chosen no one, so there’s no real resolution to this love triangle.