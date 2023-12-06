It can be tricky to figure out exactly where to establish your settlement in a world populated by sentient robots. So, which map should you choose in Steamworld Build?

Which Map Should You Choose in Steamworld Build?

Upon launching a new game in Steamworld Build, players are presented with their first major decision of the game. Well, I say that, but selecting which map you want to play isn’t all that significant to the rest of the experience. The narrative and progression will move forward how they usually do, no matter what you select as your locale. Having said that, each level does come with unique environments, challenges, and benefits that aren’t really communicated all that well. Sure, you get a cute little postcard description of the level, but they don’t really give you much to go.

Related: Review: SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

It’s also worth noting that each map has both a surface and underground section, but from what I can gather, the mining parts are randomly generated every game. They’ll still have the same items hidden within them, but their placements will likely be slightly different. The above-ground terrain has no impact on what you find while digging.

If you want to know what to expect when you start Steamworld Build, here’s a quick breakdown of each of the five unique maps:

Giddy-Up Gorge

There’s a reason this map is presented to the player as the first available map, and that’s because it’s probably the easiest option. There’s not much to say about this location beyond the fact that its wide, open spaces ensure that you won’t be butting up against any moveable objects. Players who are new to the genre of city-builders should begin with Giddy-Up Gorge since it’s straightforward to understand due to the lack of extraneous challenges. Having said that, if you’ve played hundreds of hours of Cities: Skylines, you might want to choose something a little more difficult. Giddy-Up Gorge can be a bit of a pushover once your production lines are in full swing.

Highroller Dunes

A step up in difficulty, Highroller Dunes is home to several indestructible, immovable structures that are placed in some fairly awkward locations. There’s still a great deal of space to build your city, but you’ll likely find your plans becoming more and more scattered as you attempt to spread civilization in a way that both conserves space and optimizes production. Highroller Dunes isn’t incredibly difficult, but newcomers may be a touch frustrated by the limitations. Having said that, it’s certainly more interesting to look at than Giddy-Up Gorge, so if variety is what you’re looking for, roll high, gambler.

Related: Does Cities: Skylines 2 Have a Multiplayer Mode?

Grand Gully

Another boost to the difficulty, Grand Gully certainly earns its name. The map is home to several towering rock formations, including one that cut through most of the accessible space, requiring players to think two steps ahead when it comes to placing structures. Having said that, it’s also possible to further open it up when you unlock certain structures, so while your game may suffer from a slow start, Grand Gully does allow for a rapid increase in momentum if you stick with it. Having said that, the overall size of this map is still much smaller when compared to something like Giddy-Up Gorge, so be warned that you might battle to expand.

Tumbleton

Steamworld Build‘s ode to Hollywood, Tumbleton tasks players with beginning their game on the smallest map available. And to make matters worse, there are several structures dotted around the landscape that can’t be demolished or moved, so you’ll have to compensate if you want to build anything substantial. This is also a minor gripe, but the darker night motif makes certain entities difficult to spot when looking at them from above. In terms of presentation, this is probably the most interesting map. It maintains the dry, dusty aesthetic Steamworld is known for, but it also includes some fantastic props that, while occasionally frustrating, still add to the visual variety.

Fossil Park

Arguably the toughest map in Steamworld Build, this location is obviously inspired by Jurassic Park. To evoke the theme, you’ll find an assortment of objects that can’t be manipulated, so once again, you’ll be forced to work around them. The opening area is rather large when compared to Tumbleton, but there’s also a rather distinct lack of forests, so you’ll likely struggle with resources when you get going. Steamworld Build isn’t an especially challenging experience, but if you want to make it harder on yourself, I highly recommend starting your game in Fossil Park.